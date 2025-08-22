Surprise Chloe Bibby Injury Says It All About State of Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever fans knew that their beloved team was entering their August 22 game against the Minnesota Lynx extremely short-handed. This is owed to the staggering amount of guard injuries the team has had to deal with this season.

In addition to star guard Caitlin Clark being out since mid-July (with the third soft tissue injury that has caused her to miss regular season games in 2025), guards Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson are all out for the rest of the season because of serious injuries, all of which have occurred since Indiana's August 7 game against the Phoenix Mercury.

However, these four guards being out was where most thought the injuries ended, heading into Friday's game. Alas, that is not the case, as the Fever's injury report noted that Chloe Libby will also be out on Friday with a left knee issue.

Status Report for tonight's game vs. Minnesota:



Caitlin Clark - Out (right groin)

Sydney Colson - Out (left knee)

Aari McDonald - Out (right foot)

Sophie Cunningham - Out (right knee)

Chloe Bibby - Out (left knee) pic.twitter.com/1TXmRAWCXp — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 22, 2025

Stephanie White Speaks on Chloe Bibby Knee Injury

Bibby's injury came out of nowhere, as there was no indication she was dealing with a knee problem of any sort. Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed Bibby's injury when speaking with the media before Friday's game.

"[Bibby] felt something during pregame, and so we're holding her out as a precaution. We don't know anything, so hopefully we'll get some more information tomorrow, when she can be seen," White said, per an X post from Brian Haenchen.

White later added that Bibby had been dealing with some knee soreness, but that just about everybody is dealing with some sort of soreness or another issue at this point in the season. She then added that Bibby is not playing, "Just to make sure that we're cautious and figure out what's going on before she gets out there."

Stephanie White says Chloe Bibby (left knee) felt something during pregame, so she’s being held out as a precaution. Adds Bibby has been dealing with knee soreness the past few days. pic.twitter.com/fpufQrOid9 — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) August 22, 2025

How Chloe Bibby Injury Speaks to State of Fever

This 2025 WNBA season has felt cursed for Indiana Fever fans. While their team is still in the thick of the playoff race, Indiana was expected by many to compete for a championship this season, which seems nearly out of reach at this point.

And it's only out of reach because injuries have kept piling up for this team, especially over the past month or so, which has been catastrophic for creating rhythm and consistency. The fact that Bibby's injury seemed to have sprung up from nowhere feels fitting, as Indiana's faithful have almost begun expecting injuries to appear out of thin air. They're also numb to having to predict when players (Clark, specifically) will be returning to the court.

Hopefully Bibby is back for the Fever's next game on August 24.

