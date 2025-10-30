Sydney Colson Opens Up on 'Negativity' After Joining Indiana Fever

Veteran guard Sydney Colson signing with the Indiana Fever in free agency last offseason got a lot of attention.

One reason for this is that every move Indiana makes gets attention, given the popularity and scrutiny that comes with having Caitlin Clark on their roster. However, bringing Colson on board turned heads because of the veteran leadership and experience she provides, as she won two WNBA championships during her time with the Las Vegas Aces.

Not to mention that Colson is one of the funniest and unfiltered players in the league (especially on social media), and fans were fascinated to see how Colson would fit in to the Fever's locker room.

And all indications are that Colson was a key part of Indiana's locker room chemistry and camaraderie during their cinderella run to the 2025 WNBA Semifinals. On the court, Colson proved to be a competent backup point guard for Caitlin Clark, and even started some games when Clark was out with injury, before Colson's season concluded when she tore her ACL in August.

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly (11) and Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson (51) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sydney Colson Speaks on Reaction to Fever Free Agency Decision

Some women's basketball fans didn't like Colson joining the Fever, largely because of some of the preconceptions about their fan base and teaming up with Clark.

Colson was the guest on an October 29 episode of the Post Moves podcast, which is hosted by her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston and WNBA legend Candace Parker (who Colson played with on the Aces in 2023). And at one point, Colson got honest about the reaction to her joining the Fever in free agency.

"Once people started talking, once I was here, and experiencing it, people had a lot to say. There was a lot of negativity coming my way," Colson said about her joining the Fever. "And I just looked at it like, I'm not used to this. Typically, I'm the person that people are like, 'Oh, we love Syd, that's funny'... For the most part, people have liked me and have admired me from the outside."

She later added, "Once I got here and was experiencing people's disapproval, it didn't really phase me because I still understood, I think I understood even more so, that this is definitely a part of my plan. When people get to not liking you for no reason, I'm probably exactly where I need to be."

Syd talking about the negativity coming her way when she got to Indy “I’m not used to this, typically I’m the person that - oh we love Syd”…”I realized this was definitely a part of my plan, when people dislike you for no reason, I’m exactly where I need to be”



Thank You Syd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/k1jHvuDtXL — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) October 29, 2025

Props to Colson for being able to mindset, because being able to deal with criticism (even if it's unwarranted, like it was in this instance) in that way is much easier said than done.

It will be interesting to see what Colson's future holds, as she's going to become a free agent but is likely to miss most of next season while returning from her ACL injury.

