This UCLA Star Stands Out as Indiana Fever WNBA Draft Fit

The 2026 NCAA Tournament provides a great platform for WNBA teams to scout potential picks in the upcoming WNBA Draft, which takes place on April 13.

Granted, most teams have already done extensive scouting in potential picks well before the NCAA Tournament arrives. But if they can't decide between players or want to wait and see whether one thrives or struggles under the bright lights, this tournament provides the perfect platform for doing so.

The UCLA Bruins are one of the most intriguing teams to follow in this regard. They have four players who could potentially be selected in the first round of next week's draft, all of whom played a key role in UCLA defeating the Texas Longhorns in the Final Four on April 4. And with the Indiana Fever holding the draft's No. 10 pick, several of these players are surely on their radar.

UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) and guard Lena Bilic (9) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever Could Target Gianna Kneepkens in WNBA Draft

Senior guard Gianna Kneepkens played a critical role in UCLA's Final Four win. She finished the game with 10 points and 4 rebounds in 32 minutes played, drained two timely three-point shots, and played fantastic defense all game.

Kneepkens transferred to UCLA from Utah this past offseason and has been a key contributor to the Bruins' success. She has averaged 12.8 points per game while shooting 42.9% from three-point range this season.

That elite shooting ability will be appealing for a Fever offense that needs shooters around Caitlin Clark. But what's perhaps more important is that Kneepkens thrives in a complementary role, and doesn't need constant or consistent touches to make her impact felt on both sides of the court.

Gianna Kneepkens helps the Bruins get their first lead since the first minute of the first quarter🔥 pic.twitter.com/E5aRniiXSd — ESPN (@espn) March 29, 2026

It will be interesting to see whether Sophie Cunningham returns to the Fever this offseason or whether she signs with another team in free agency. If she doesn't, Kneepkens fits a similar profile and could make up for what Indiana will miss not having Cunningham on the roster, in terms of defending top players and hitting timely three pointers.

Kneepkens' focus is on winning the national championship against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks this afternoon. But as soon as that game ends, focus will shift toward the WNBA Draft and WNBA free agency, which is sure to make for a hectic few weeks.

Perhaps Kneepkens' performance on Sunday will influence the Fever. But one would imagine that they've already made their decision on her either way.