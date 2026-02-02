Three Key Takeaways from Caitlin Clark's NBA Broadcast Debut

Caitlin Clark made the most of her NBA broadcast debut Sunday night. The Indiana Fever star appeared in two live segments as a special contributor for NBC's pregame coverage of Basketball Night in America before the New York Knicks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden.

Clark shared the desk with NBC host Maria Taylor and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Miller. She was also featured in a pre-recorded segment with Jamal Crawford, battling the former 20-year NBA veteran in a modified game of HORSE -- fittingly renamed N-B-C. Clark defeated Crawford in a best-of-three series, with help from some long heaves from logo range.

Caitlin Clark and Jamal Crawford battle it out in a game of N-B-C! 👀 pic.twitter.com/BckYhnww9V — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) February 2, 2026

"First time at MSG for a Knicks game, so it's pretty cool," revealed Clark, who pleaded her case for a Fever game at the World's Most Famous Arena. "There's just a different type of buzz."

The atmosphere didn't seem to impair her on-air abilities. Clark brought a natural presence and good sense of humor to the broadcast. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that she meshed well with a fellow Indiana sharpshooter in Miller -- although the Pacer legend insisted Clark surpassed him in that category.

"I'm the 3rd-best shooter in the state of Indiana now."



Reggie Miller passes the torch to @CaitlinClark22 and @Hali 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Y4DDpFnDWE — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2026

Clark covered a myriad of topics in the time allotted, but here are the biggest headlines from her first NBA on NBC appearance.

Clark Excited for Year 3: 'I Feel Like Myself Again'

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been more than six months since Clark last played in a professional basketball game after a season marred by lower-body injuries. But the two-time All-Star provided an update on Sunday that should leave Fever fans feeling encouraged.

"Obviously, I only appeared in 13 games last year," Clark acknowledged. "More than anything, I'm just itching to get back out on the court. I kinda feel like myself again."

Clark suffered a left quad strain and right groin injury in 2025, before a bone bruise on her left ankle contributed to the Fever shutting her down for the remainder of the season. She last appeared in a WNBA game on July 15, missing the entirety of Indiana's run to Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals.

"I've been putting in a lot of hard work," said Clark. "And I've got USA Basketball coming up, so looking forward to that too."

Clark will represent Team USA at the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico from March 11–17, ahead of the world championship in September.

As long as the WNBA and WNBPA can come to terms on a new CBA, the World Cup Qualifers should serve as a precursor to Clark's 2026 season.

"It's funny because I was just looking back on some old videos from when I was at Iowa, and I can just tell how much my body's changed -- but I think in a good way," Clark noted. "You have to be stronger. It's a much more physical league."

Marina Mabrey shoves Caitlin Clark to the floor pic.twitter.com/bLiXgKAf8U — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 18, 2025

Clark has been on the receiving end of that physicality a few times in her first two WNBA seasons, including a notable scuffle with the Connecticut Sun's Jacy Sheldon and Marina Mabrey in July. A stronger, more durable Clark should only bode well for Indiana moving forward.

Clark 'confident' WNBA will reach new CBA soon

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs autographs Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, ahead of Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest updates from the WNBPA and the league office don't exactly inspire confidence that common ground will be found amid stalling CBA negotiations. A meeting in New York City on Monday marks the first time the two sides will resume talks since late December, when the WNBPA submitted an offer that the league did not deem worthy of response.

Yet Clark sang an optimistic tune at the NBC desk.

"I feel very confident we're gonna get something done, and that's because we're in this moment because of the product we put on the floor, so we need to be able to continue to do that," Clark stated. "I know everybody's working really hard. There's a meeting tomorrow that's super important, and I truly believe we're gonna get something done in the next couple of weeks."

Caitlin Clark is confident the WNBA will reach a new CBA within the next few weeks pic.twitter.com/peJ80KyMZr — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) February 1, 2026

Of course, that doesn't make the ensuing weeks any less daunting. The 2026 season is scheduled to tipoff on May 8, and the league has yet to begin any aspect of what's set to be an unprecedented offseason. Simply put, time is ticking, and the to-do list is long.

"There's a lot of boxes that we still need to check," Clark acknowledged. "We've added two new teams. There's gonna be more players than ever, and then we have to get into free agency, and have a normal draft as well. There's a lot of things left to do, but I really do feel confident that both sides are gonna reach a deal here soon."

Clark isn't part of the WNBPA's executive committee, although she certainly seems to have a good grasp on the stakes at hand.

"Honestly, I don't think it's just a big moment for the WNBA," said Clark. "I think all of women's sports -- I think this is one of the biggest moments we've ever had."

CC Cites Luka Doncic as NBA Inspiration

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) points in the direction of Knicks fan Spike Lee (not pictured) after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When asked which NBA player she studies closely, Clark was quick to mention Lakers star guard Luka Doncic.

"I think obviously he's pretty incredible," Clark told Taylor. "He averages like a 30-point triple-double. He makes it look pretty easy, but I can promise you it's not that easy."

Of course, it's not just Doncic's scoring ability that appeals to the Fever point guard.

"I think the way he can not only score the ball, but also the way he passes," Clark explained. "And I think the thing about him is like, he's not the fastest, he's not the most athletic, but he can get a defender to move where he wants them to go."

Many of the same observations apply to Clark. Indiana's point guard isn't the fastest or strongest player in the WNBA, but her shotmaking and vision make her a constant threat.

Caitlin Clark names Luka Dončić as an NBA player she can "learn from" as she tries to improve her own game. 🏀🎙️ https://t.co/tDuEIjFuFS pic.twitter.com/L73trHngOZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2026

"He takes up that space, and he does a really good job of either keeping the defender behind him or keeping him to the side," Clark continued. "I think that's something I can certainly learn from. I always kind of want to run away from the defense rather than absorbing the contact and taking up the space that they give me."

A quick look at his lofty NBA resume suggests any lesson learned from Doncic is likely a good one.