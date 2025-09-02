Unclear Caitlin Clark Injury Return Information Has Fever Fans Frustrated

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has already been ruled out of her team's September 2 game against the Phoenix Mercury. She continues to work her way back to the court from the groin injury she suffered on July 15, which has caused her to miss the last 19 games (including Tuesday's contest).

When speaking with the media before the Fever played the Seattle Storm on August 26, Indiana head coach Stephanie White said, "I want to see [Clark] continue to work to not just build endurance, but to be able to handle contact, 94 feet, as it's going to be in-game. And to be able to do that and sustain from an endurance standpoint.

"And that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression. And as most of us know, as we get fatigued, we look different. And see how she plays through fatigue," White continued.

Caitlin Clark participated in the team's walk-through before a second straight game.



Stephanie White wants to see her in live practice sessions, build endurance, handle contact & more: pic.twitter.com/blQFcQ4gMu — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) August 26, 2025

The Fever have embarked on a three-game West Coast road trip since those comments from White. Clark traveled with the team on this trip and seems to be taking part in practices, but because no beat reporters have asked White about Clark's participation, there hasn't been any concrete update on No. 22's status since White's comments a week ago.

Indiana Fever Fans Express Frustration Over Lack of Caitlin Clark Injury Return Clarity

Fever fans want nothing more than to see Clark back on the court. But they'll need to hear a positive update on her progress in order to have hope she'll be back on the court this season.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (center) reacts during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Therefore, fans are beginning to make their exasperation apparent about White not being asked questions about Clark during recent press conferences.

"Shout out to @TonyREast @chloepeterson67 @ScottAgness



"We are coming down to crunch time. Would love if one of you could please find out if Caitlin’s practice sessions have progressed and what the outlook is. Only 4 games left in the season including tonight, and she isn’t playing tonight.



"Thank you," X user @KenSwift wrote to the Fever's three primary beat reporters on September 2.

On IndyStar reporter Chloe Peterson's Fever injury report post on September 1 that announced Clark wouldn't play on Tuesday, another fan replied, writing, "@chloepeterson67 can you ask the question tomorrow if we should expect to see Caitlin play this season given how late in the season it is?"

"They should let fans know about Caitlin," wrote a third.

There's little doubt these reporters will get the message, which will probably prompt several questions for Stephanie White on Tuesday.

