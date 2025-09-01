Valkyries Coach Explains What Fever Miss Without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever are facing the Golden State Valkyries on August 31, in a match that has massive playoff implication for both teams.

As it currently stands, the Fever have a 21-18 record (a .538 winning percentage), which puts them at the No. 6 seed. The Valkyries, on the other hand, have a 20-18 record (a .526 winning percentage), which means that if Golden State wins on Sunday, they'll take the Fever's place in the standings, with the 22-19 Seattle Storm (a .537 winning percentage) likely keeping their No. 7 spot with a little under two weeks to go in the regular season.

While the Fever have gutted out two consecutive wins in similar circumstances in their past two games (on August 26 against the Storm and on August 29 against the Los Angeles Sparks), this one might be the most important contest of all.

And they'll have to face Golden State without star guard Caitlin Clark, who is inactive for her 18th straight game.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the second half of a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever fell to the Mystics 88-84. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Valkyries Coach Natalie Nakase Assesses Fever Without Caitlin Clark

The Fever last played the Valkyries on July 9, which was the first game that Caitlin Clark had played in after missing the previous four games with another groin issue. Clark also played in Indiana's June 19 game against the Valkyries (both of which the Fever lost).

Therefore, Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase knows how to game plan for the Fever when Clark isn't playing. And before Sunday's game, she was asked how the Fever looks different as a team when Clark isn't on the court.

"Well, I mean obviously without Caitlin, the scoring puts a little bit more onus on everyone else, because she can shoot, obviously, from the logo," Nakase responded, per a YouTube video from The Ballers Magazine. "Like I said, [Clark] has increased her game on so many levels, and obviously her passing has always been there.

"But now with Kelsey Mitchell, I would say Boston, and now Sims... she closed the game against LA. So you have a player with Sims' experience, not being shy for the big moments," Nakase added. "So you just kind of have to be mindful of the main players. But at the same time, they're not shy of making the right reads."

Nakase went on to note that Indiana picked up with Chloe Bibby and Aerial Powers (both of whom played for the Valkyries earlier this season), and that it would be great to see them again.

"So yeah, the makeup [without Clark] is different, for sure. So we had to scout different. And then a team like that, that just plays hard and plays the right way... you always have to be ready," Nakase continued.

The Fever's depth will need to show itself in a big way if they're to beat Golden State without Clark.

Recommended Reading: