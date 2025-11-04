Why the Indiana Fever Have a Major Edge in WNBA Free Agency

So long as the WNBA league office and the players' union can agree to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) before the start of 2026 (or whatever the final deadline ends up being), the upcoming WNBA offseason is shaping up to be the most fascinating in the league's history.

This is because if a new CBA is agreed upon, it will mean that WNBA players will be able to sign salaries for much more than they could up until this point. Salary increases are a key part of the CBA, and while there seems to be some dissension about whether these new salary limits should be tied to the league's revenue share or set in place, both sides of the CBA have acknowledged that salaries will be going up a lot.

Players have known this offseason was when the old CBA would expire. This is why every WNBA veteran (meaning, those who aren't still on their rookie contracts) except Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown and Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown is slated to become a free agent this winter.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum (10) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Given that the vast majority of the league's player pool is going to become free agents, it's extremely hard to predict how the free agency period will shake out and what the league's landscape will look like on the other side.

But it seems guaranteed that the Fever will come out of it looking great because of one key difference between them and every other WNBA team.

Indiana Fever Put In Great Position to Win in WNBA Free Agency

The reason Indiana has a major edge heading into the free agency period is that they have three players under team control with rookie contracts. These players are Makayla Timpson, Caitlin Clark, and Aliyah Boston.

There's a case to be made that Clark and Boston are two of the top 10 players in the WNBA right now. The only player who's still on a rookie contract that could potentially be in this same conversation is Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers.

the caitlin clark ~ aliyah boston connection >>> pic.twitter.com/KzoFgxIFJe — CaitlinClarkMuse (@caitlinmusee) June 23, 2024

Regardless, the point is that no matter what happens in free agency, Indiana will have Clark and Boston in 2026. And this certainty should be a major edge for the Fever, as they can use these two stars to persuade other top talents to come to Indiana to play alongside them.

The Fever seemed to use a similar strategy last offseason, which resulted in them landing several elite free agents. But the difference is that they're essentially the only team that can guarantee two top talents on their 2026 roster right now. And one would imagine that will be a major edge when attracting free agency to Indianapolis.

Recommended Reading: