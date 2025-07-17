WNBA All-Star Stands Up for Fever Standout Sophie Cunningham Amid Criticism

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has become one of the most polarizing players in all of women's basketball this season. While Cunningham was always known for her gritty play style and fiery personality, her coming to the Fever this past offseason put a whole new shine on her, given her proximity to superstar Caitlin Clark.

And when Cunningham came to Clark's defense during Indiana's June 17 game against the Connecticut Sun (by Cunningham throwing guard Jacy Sheldon to the ground while Sheldon was going for a layup, which seemed to be retaliation for Sheldon poking Clark in the eye one quarter prior) made Cunningham became the center of much criticism.

This narrative had another layup added to it after Cunningham was critical about the WNBA deciding to add expansion franchises in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia over the next five years, questioning these cities as destinations.

Cunningham's willingness to speak her mind has endeared her to some while villifying her to others. However, she received love from WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams on July 17, as Williams and her teammate Natisha Hiedeman (who make up the notorious Studbudz Twitch live-streaming duo) ran into Cunningham while live-streaming WNBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis.

After running into Cunningham, Williams said, "All my [livestream moderators], if anyone got anything bad to say about Sophie in a negative way, put they a** in timeout. Straight up. We is not playing that," per a July 17 stream.

She later added, "Anybody that got anything bad to say about Sophie, ban they a**. Ban them right now. My mods, ban them right now... We in Indiana man, ain't nothing but love."

Her and Hiedeman also added that no negativity toward any WNBA player will be tolerated in their live stream throughout the weekend.

Studbudz on Sophie Cunningham: “anyone who have anything negative to say about Sophie, ban them… they’re not welcome on this stream…it ain’t nothing but love” pic.twitter.com/MGMuG2pzLw — ria✧˖° (@love_wbb) July 17, 2025

Props to these two Lynx standouts sticking up for Cunningham in this way.

