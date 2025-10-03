WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Praises Fever Amid Caitlin Clark Comment Denial

The biggest story in the sports world right now regards what Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier asserted WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said about Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during a private conversation Collier and Engelbert had earlier this year.

"I also asked [Engelbert] how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin [Clark], Angel [Reese], and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, 'Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything,'" Collier said.

She then added, "And in that same conversation, [Engelbert] told me, 'Players should be on their knees, thanking their lucky stars, for the media right deal that I got them.' That's the mentality driving our league from the top."

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Cathy Engelbert Heaps Praise Upon Fever Amid Caitlin Clark Comment Denial

While Engelbert offered a statement through the league office after Collier's inflammatory comments, people wanted her to address what Collier said out of her own mouth. And this is exactly what she did when addressing the media before the WNBA Finals on October 3, when Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports asked her directly whether she indeed said what Collier had claimed about Clark.

"Obviously, I did not make those comments," Engelbert said about the Clark comments, per an X post from @ohnohedidnt24.

"Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league. She has been a great representative of the game; she has brought tens of millions of new fans. Proud of what she's putting on the court. Unfortunately, the injuries held her back from a full season this year," she added.

Cathy Engelbert on her Caitlin Clark comments:



"I did not make those comments" pic.twitter.com/6z8I9JiSAT — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 3, 2025

After setting her own record straight about the alleged Clark comments, she went on to heap praise upon the Fever.

"I think what Indiana just did was amazing, with all the injuries they had, and everything they faced this year, bringing that [WNBA Semifinals] to a Game 5 in overtime," Engelbert added. "But yeah, as I said, there is a lot of inaccuracies reported out there, and I certainly did not say that [about Clark]."

It was cool to hear Engelbert take some time to give the Fever their flowers in this way. It will also be interesting to hear what Clark, Collier, or anybody else within the WNBA community has to say about Engelbert's blatant denial.

