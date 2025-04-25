WNBA Guard Sends Clear Message on Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever Expectations
Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown shared her take on the WNBA’s 2025 “Contenders and Pretenders” during Friday’s episode of her Full Circle podcast, slotting the Indiana Fever firmly in the (championship) “contenders” category.
When backing her take, Brown attributed much of the Fever’s potential success to star point guard Caitlin Clark saying, “She could be one of the best point guards to ever play in the WNBA.” Brown noted that after Clark’s record-breaking rookie season, Indiana took stock of what they had and made it a priority to build a more elite supporting cast around her, alluding to the notion that the franchise is fully leaning into the moment.
Brown then went into detail highlighting the Fever's offseason gets. “You have a Natasha Howard and a DeWanna Bonner they can just straight up go get they own bucket…and they’re huge.” She continued down the list to highlight Sophie Cunningham as an underrated defender and praised Brianna Turner’s rim protection, noting that could help keep Indiana’s star center Aliyah Boston out of foul trouble.
Brown essentially ran down the list of how Indiana has covered all bases and filled holes they were missing last season to accompany a young and talented squad in Clark, Boston and Mitchell saying, “They strategically gave Caitlin Clark a very, very, very well-balanced team where she won’t have to carry as much of the load I don't think. She’ll probably end up facilitating even more than last season.”
It’s hard to brush off Brown’s basketball acumen as her track record speaks for itself. During a July episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, she predicted Clark would record multiple triple-doubles in her rookie season. At the time, that may have sounded like a reach, Clark hadn’t logged a single one yet, and no other rookie in WNBA history had ever done it. But sure enough, the Fever superstar delivered.
Brown has a sharp basketball mind, experience, and calls it like she sees it. So if she puts the Indiana Fever in the "contender" column, it’s worth a nod—and cards on the table, if I was a bettin’ man, I’d put my money right beside hers.