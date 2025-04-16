WNBA Rookie Looks Forward to Shutting Down Caitlin Clark
With the 2025 WNBA Draft in the rearview mirror, a wave of exciting incoming rookies are hitting the media circuit and the Connecticut Sun held an introductory press conference Tuesday to welcome two of their new pickups, Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers.
Among the flurry of questions hailed towards the incoming rookies was which team they are most looking forward to playing. A query that led Rivers to smile and respond, “Lets go with Indiana, why not?”
But her answer had a backstory as she recalled a particularly memorable matchup against then-Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark, “Caitlin Clark, we played them my…sophomore year. She almost dropped 50 points, thats beside the point we won,” which prompted a big laugh from the media members in attendance.
Rivers went on expanding, “I want to be the player that tries to shut down the best players every night,” Rivers said. “She’s definitely one of the ones on that team, so I would love the opportunity to match up.” While the competitive fire was clear, Rivers told the story with a smile- there was no bad blood toward the Indiana Fever guard. If anything, her desire to face off against Clark seemed rooted in deep respect for her game.
Rivers’ comments seemed like a breath of fresh air to fans, who saw this as a potential blossoming of a natural rivalry. With the WNBA recently announcing its first-ever Rivalry Week, some fans have criticized the league for manufacturing tension around the Indiana star, so this moment of genuine competitive spirit stood out.
Rivers might get her first shot at the matchup on June 17, when the Fever take on the Sun. First, though, she’ll need to earn a roster spot in training camp and then carve out minutes on the court. Given the former NC State guard’s decorated college career, Fever fans should probably start circling the date.