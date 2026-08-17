Sophie Cunningham Birthday Love Says Plenty About Her Fever Standing

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday.

While Cunningham didn't have a standout performance in the Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream (she scored three points in 31 minutes off the bench, but had a +8 +/-), the fact that the Fever secured an overtime win was a good birthday present for Cunningham.

Various members of the Fever celebrated Cunningham throughout the day. Head coach Stephanie White praised her pregame, saying, "[Sophie] is somebody who is an elite communicator. She is a voice in our locker room, she's a voice at practice every day, somebody who is holding the whole [team] accountable. She does have that peer leadership; she's constantly talking to them on the floor, on the bench, and in the locker room."

"She cares about winning; she cares about our team; she wants to be successful, and she wants to help lead the charge. And I'm thankful she's with us," White later added.

That final sentence from White speaks volumes. Given that Cunningham is arguably the league's most polarizing player and has stirred up more than her fair share of controversy, both on and off the court, some feel that she has been a distraction for the Fever this season, or perhaps that her divisive nature has irked her teammates.

But it wasn't just White who disproved this narrative. Several Fever players showered Cunningham with love on Sunday, including star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who posted an Instagram story showing several photos of them together, which was captioned, "to know you is to LOVE you".

"To know you is to love you"



I dunno guys I feel like the pundits might be wrong about Sophie being a locker room cancer pic.twitter.com/184qcdvHB1 — CC Report (@cc22report) August 17, 2026

Cunningham also celebrated her birthday with an Instagram post, and the comments section was flooded with her Fever teammates.

Plus, the Fever's social media posted a clip of Cunningham being celebrated in the locker room by her teammates after Sunday's win.

an OT dub & a birthday celebration for Sophie 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GZKfQXSqWJ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 17, 2026

Sophie Cunningham is Clearly Beloved By Her Fever Teammates

Those who actually follow the Fever knew that Cunningham was held in high regard by her teammates and coaches. If she wasn't, Indiana would not have re-signed her in free agency this past offseason.

This also goes to show that while there's a lot of noise surrounding Cunningham and the Fever, that noise doesn't exist within their actual locker room and isn't impacting the team's chemistry and camaraderie.

Sure, Cunningham is a polarizing figure. But she's not a distraction for those who actually matter. In fact, she has become a critical asset for Indiana, both with her on-court production and off-court standing.