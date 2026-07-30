Sophie Cunningham Singles Out Fever Weakness With 'Struggling' Stance

Indiana Fever star guard Sophie Cunningham spoke to her team's mindset heading into the season's second half during a USA Today segment on Wednesday.

"You know, I just think people are ready," Cunningham said when asked what about the Fever's offense is "clicking" right now. "You have stars on your team, with Aliyah Boston, with Caitlin Clark, with Kelsey Mitchell; they're gonna score. They're gonna do their part. But it's us role players that when the ball is getting to you, you need to be able to knock down your shots and do your thing as well.

"But yes, offense is clicking. I think it's gonna continue to click. I think my biggest thing for us is our defense," Cunningham continued. "Too many people are scoring way too many points against us. That's something we have to shore up on; we've been struggling all season with that.

"And so I think our second-half of the season is definitely defensive minded," she concluded.

"Yes offense is clicking... My biggest thing for us is our defense. Too many people are scoring way too many points against us."



Sophie Cunningham on a defensive-minded second half of the season coming for the Fever ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/svugP7skjz — USA Sports (@usasports) July 29, 2026

Sophie Cunningham's Fever Defensive Focus Makes Sense

This isn't the first time that Cunningham has called out the need for Indiana's defense to improve, and it won't be the last if this team continues to struggle on that end of the floor.

And she is right in calling attention to it, since the 89.8 points per game the Fever have allowed to this point ranks fourth-worst in the league. Luckily, Indiana's historically elite offense output has allowed them to outgun their opponents in fast-paced, entertaining shootouts.

But teams always lock in more defensively during the postseason. The Fever will have a tougher time putting up 100 points per game, especially because they'll be facing the league's other elite teams. And if Indiana's defense also doesn't step up to the occasion in the postseason—the foundation of which will be set during these final 16 regular season games—it's hard to imagine they'll reach their goals.

This is why it's good to have veteran leaders like Cunningham who can publicly challenge her teammates. She's often seen doing this on the court during brief dead-ball team huddles, and now she's doing it on this USA Today segment on Wednesday night.

Indiana's next opportunity to perform on defense is against the Portland Fire on the road on Friday. The Fire have been struggling of late, losing their past three games and four of their last five contests. This presents the perfect opportunity for Indiana to right the ship defensively.