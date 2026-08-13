Stephanie White Backlash Takes Ironic Turn After Fever Stars Defend Her

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White drew the ire of her team's fan base (once again) because fans didn't feel like she adequately came to Sophie Cunningham's defense after Cunningham got in a scuffle with DiJonai Carrington last Saturday.

White clearly heard the backlash and fired back with a passionate defense of herself, in which she condemned "an online community that's trying to create narratives that simply don't exist".

Shortly after these pregame comments, White was booed by Fever fans when she was announced before Indiana's game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

After that happened, all three of the Fever's biggest stars have come to their head coach's defense. When speaking to the media postgame, Caitlin Clark said, "I hated that our fans booed her before the game. That made me a little sick, to be honest."

The other two members of the Fever's big three shared similar sentiments as Clark when speaking to the media at Thursday's practice.

Aliyah Boston said, "When you're on your home floor, and your team is getting announced, and your coach is getting announced, I feel like there's no reason for any of that," Boston said about the fans booing White. "I think Steph does a great job with us. We love her, and we appreciate her. And so to hear that, it was really annoying, honestly. And disrespectful."

Aliyah Boston on the boos that Stephanie White received at home:



"To hear that, it was really annoying, honestly, and disrespectful."pic.twitter.com/NbAcR0k4oP — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 13, 2026

Kelsey Mitchell added, "[The boos] kind of threw me for a loop, too... If anybody knows me, it's like, I don’t play that. So, it really hurt my feelings to see her kind of have emotions, in terms of not feeling valued and not feeling wanted in a place that she has to coach."

#Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell on Stephanie White being booed Tuesday:



“If anybody know me, I don’t play that. So, it really hurt my feelings to see her kind of have emotions in terms of not feeling valued, not feeling wanted … Our culture is not gonna let her fall to the wayside.” pic.twitter.com/5B3P6Jrfmt — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 13, 2026

Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark Defense of Stephanie White Exposes Fan Irony

The irony of these three Fever stars defending their head coach — after their head coach was criticized by fans for not defending her players enough — is interesting to behold, and perhaps can finally convince these fans that they're not doing their beloved players a service by putting their head coach on blast.

While the fans who decided to boo are entitled to how they feel, the bottom line is that these comments from the Fever stars show that the outside noise hasn't impacted the opinions of those who actually matter, and that's the most important thing of all.

Continuing to win is the best thing the Fever can do to ensure everyone is cheering in short order.