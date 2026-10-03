Stephanie White Makes Feelings Clear on Future With Indiana Fever

Stephanie White was very clear about her desire to return as the Indiana Fever's head coach next season.

"I feel support from the organization. No doubt about that. At the end of the day, it's their decision about whether I return or not. I'd love the opportunity. I love this franchise; I have always felt supported from this franchise," White said when speaking to the media on Saturday, per a YouTube video from the Fever.

"I hope to continue to be the coach," she added.

Fever GM Amber Cox also spoke about White when addressing the media on Saturday.

"I think the expectation—and she'll say this too—is always championship. We didn't meet that expectation. But we're going to learn from it, and we're going to grow," Cox said.

She then spoke about the solid relationships White has fostered with Fever players and how she continues to build upon that every year.

"We're all going to get in the room and get back to the drawing board, and we're going to address some of those [things the Fever need to get better at], and make sure that we're ready to go when next season starts. And that includes Steph and the coaching staff," Cox concluded.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White watches the action Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Stephanie White Wants Might Not Be What the Indiana Fever Want

Cox's response didn't convey anything clear about White's future with the Fever. Part of this is due to timing, as the season just ended. Cox and the front office will have months to figure out whether they want White as part of the picture moving forward.

Of course White wants to return as the Fever's coach. It's one of the most desired jobs in all of women's basketball. Yet, that doesn't mean she will return or is the right person for the job.

Cox is correct in saying the Fever had championship expectations. Losing in the first round, albeit to the defending champions, is a far cry from that goal.

Perhaps White deserves another opportunity, especially because of her fantastic coaching job in the 2025 season and Indiana's offensive success during this season. But many fans are already clamoring for a new head coach, and they're having their wish granted is a real scenario that occurs this offseason.

If White does return for the 2027 season, it might truly end up being championship or bust in terms of her future as the Fever's head coach. Or she might not even get that opportunity.