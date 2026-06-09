Stephanie White Sees Caitlin Clark's Game-Winner as Sign of 'Confidence' to Come

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about how Caitlin Clark's game-winning three-pointer against the Washington Mystics on June 8 could be a catalyst for Clark and mark a major turning point for their team.

"You know, this is what Caitlin does. She makes big shots, and she has big moments. I think when you have a player like her, it's very easy for people to just take it for granted, and to think that everything that she does is always going to be easy, and flawless, and she's just going to step up and she's going to do it every time," White said during her postgame press conference when asked whether a signature moment like this can positively impact the team's momentum and Clark's own form, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

"And, number one, a lot of work that she puts in. Number two, [it has] been a rough go over the last, I don't know, 18 to 24 months for her. And so she's finding her way," White added. "And every opportunity that she gets to hit a shot like that, or to get a stop — I mean, she got a big defensive stop for us — to get a pass like she did to Kelsey, is an opportunity to continue to feel more and more like herself, and grow that confidence back.

"And I say this often: I think sometimes we take great players and certainly generational talent for granted. And what she did was incredible for us. She's going to have many more moments like that, I know she is. And we needed this one tonight," White concluded.

Stephanie White is Right About Caitlin Clark Three Being Potential Turning Point

Fever fans are feeling great on Monday night. Not because Clark's game-winning three-pointer won them tonight's game, but because it truly feels like this could be a pivotal moment in the team's season.

With this win against Washington, the Fever are now 6-5 on the year. This isn't where fans were hoping they'd be at this point, given that Indiana is expected to contend for a championship. Not to mention that Clark has struggled to produce at her usual rate in recent games.

But Stephanie White is spot on that this could be a major confidence booster for Clark. And given that the Fever go as Clark goes, this could unlock the entire team's potential and spark a run up the league standings.