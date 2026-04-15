Why Monique Billings Is Exciting Fit for Fever Lineup

The Indiana Fever didn't make the biggest waves in free agency this offseason, but the addition of veteran forward Monique Billings could prove to be a perfect marriage.

Billings officially signed a two-year deal Monday worth $800,000 annually, Richard Cohen and Her Hoop Stats reported, making her Indiana's second-highest paid player for 2026. She is one of three free-agent additions so far, alongside point guard Tyasha Harris and forward Myisha Hines-Allen.

Source confirms to me and @herhoopstats that unrestricted free agent Monique Billings signed with the Indiana Fever for two-years, protected, $800,000/$800,000.



Signing first reported by @robertawbb, I believe. #WNBA — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) April 14, 2026

It's a worthwhile price to pay for a solid role player who's been nothing but consistent across eight WNBA seasons. Billings may not light up the stat sheet -- the 29-year-old averaged 6.3 points and 19.3 minutes over 239 career games, starting 66 -- but she brings a collection of necessary skills to Indiana's frontcourt.

A plus-defender with a high motor and elite efficiency at the rim, the 6-foot-4 Billings is a nice complement to All-WNBA and All-Defensive center Aliyah Boston.

Billings posted a career-best 95.5 defensive rating in 2025, second on a Golden State Valkyries squad that led the WNBA in scoring defense (76.3 points allowed). It marked a sharp improvement following three consecutive seasons with a defensive rating above 100 and could regress outside coach Natalie Nakase's three-and-D system. Still, Billings produced strong defensive metrics in her first six seasons with the Atlanta Dream, suggesting last season was not an outlier.

She'll also help Indiana on the glass. Billings owns a career 16.5 percent total rebound rate -- well above the WNBA average -- and has pulled down at least five rebounds per game in six of her eight seasons in the league.

The prospect of Billings on the receiving end of pick-and-rolls with star point guard Caitlin Clark is even more tantalizing. The duo briefly flashed chemistry with USA Basketball in February, and Billings' soft touch makes her a natural option in those actions.

Billings ranked among the league leaders in field goal percentage at the rim, converting 82.1 percent of her shots within three feet. She shot 74.5 percent from the restricted area -- good for eighth-best in the WNBA -- and proved capable from mid-range as well with a 53.8 percent mark.

Boston will remain a favorite target for Clark's and the primary scoring option down low, but Billings can elevate a Fever squad that ranked sixth in efficiency within five feet in 2025.

Monique Billings Should Mesh Well in Indiana Fever Lineup

Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) dribbles the ball while Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With forwards Brianna Turner and Natasha Howard departing this offseason, Billings is poised to step into Indiana's starting lineup at the four in 2026. And while she offers a less dynamic offensive profile than Howard, Billings could ultimately be a better fit for Indiana's lineup.

After retaining the main core from last season, the Fever already have two ball-dominant guards in Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, plus a center in Boston who will command a high volume of paint touches. Indiana doesn't need another touch-heavy big, as evidenced by Howard's imperfect fit last season.

Howard joined the Fever after a successful 2024 campaign with the Dallas Wings, where she nearly matched her career high with 17.6 points per game. However, that came on a 27.1 percent usage rate, seventh-highest in the WNBA and first on the Wings.

Even as her touches declined in Indiana, Howard still posted respectable numbers, averaging 11.4 points on 55.2 percent shooting. But her more methodical paint approach clashed with a Fever offense that already had a primary post option in Boston.

Billings, meanwhile, enters the 2026 season after posting a 17.9 percent usage rate with the Valkyries, up from 16.2 percent the previous year with Dallas and the Phoenix Mercury. She won't command the same touches as Howard, but still profiles as a viable offensive option in both half-court sets and transition.

I think Billings is going to thrive as a starter for Fever. She can defend, run the floor, set screens and shot 81% at rim. She averaged 14 and 9 per 36 last year. Big upgrade over Natasha Howard for them. https://t.co/3PnXzTuf1j — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 13, 2026

The eight-year veteran isn't much of a three-point threat, hitting 24.1 percent of her 58 career attempts, which creates similar spacing issues to Howard in two-big lineups. Coach Stephanie White could opt for a guard-heavy starting five featuring Clark, Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Sophie Cunningham, leaving Billings as Indiana's top forward off the bench.

It's a look White explored at times last season, though it leaves the Fever exposed to mismatches defensively against bigger teams. Regardless, Billings can be equally effective off the bench and a suitable replacement for Boston when Indiana's All-Star center needs a rest.

Indiana has the star power necessary to compete for a WNBA title -- but even the most dominant squads need quality role players like Billings to tip the margins in their favor.