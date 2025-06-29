Liberty's Nightmare Continues vs. Dream

Things were anything but peachy for the New York Liberty on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Dream set an early tone in the first half before withstanding a respectable rally from their metropolitan visitors to earn a 90-81 victory over the Liberty at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray respectively put in 21 and 20 points for the Dream (11-6), which avenged the Liberty's comeback victory at Barclays Center on June 17. The defeat doomed New York to an assured losing record on its four-game road trip, which also included losses in Seattle and Phoenix.

New York's fourth loss in the last five games was foretold by another slow start, one that saw them fall behind by 20 in the opening half. Though the Liberty managed to curb Atlanta's three-point prowess after letting up 72 tries over the last six games (Sunday's hosts were 0-of-10 in the first half), the Dream dominated the interior to the tune of scoring all but seven of their 47 first half points in the paint.

A well-timed three-day break lingers on the Liberty's schedule before an eight-game homestand tips off on Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks (7 p.m. ET, WNYW).

