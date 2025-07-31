Another Liberty Comeback Falls Short in Finals Rematch

Despite missing several stars, the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx's follow-up to their fateful Finals fracas lived up to the hype, albeit to the detriment of the seafoam savants.

A 30-point performance from presumptive MVP Napheesa Collier helped the Lynx earned a quantum of revenge over the Liberty, take the first of four grudge matches between last year's WNBA Finals combatants by a 100-93 final on Wednesday night at Target Center. It's the first of four such showdowns through Aug. 19 and part two is slated for Aug. 10 at Barclays Center.

Collier was 11-of-16 from the floor and one rebound short of a double-double while Kayla McBride put in 24 amidst a 13-assists, nine-rebound showing for Courtney Williams. Natisha Hiedeman had 10 off the bench, all but two in the fourth quarter to shut down a surprisingly spirited Liberty effort that fell just short.

Combined with the negative results against Los Angeles and Dallas, the Liberty has dropped three consecutive games for the first time in over three calendar years. Despite the defeat, shorthanded New York (17-9) was mostly pleased with the way things panned out after their dreary output in North Texas on Monday.

Missing a vital triumvirate in Breanna Stewart, Kennedy Burke, and Nyara Sabally, the Liberty nonetheless jumped out to an 11-6 lead before the Lynx called the game's first timeout at 6:44, sustained by fill-in starter Marine Johannes and early work from Natasha Cloud, who nearly missed the game herself due to an illness.

The Liberty led by as much as eight in the first period before Minnesota's full contingent took over, though the two sides kept exchange the lead until Alanna Smith's triple at the midway point of the second quarter. Even then, the Lynx lead didn't reach double figures until there was 5:57 left in the third, as Williams sank her only field goal of the night on 13 tries.

The Liberty will look to get back on the right track this weekend, as they'll engage the Connecticut Sun in a weekend doubleheader beginning on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, Ion).

