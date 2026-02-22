Breanna Stewart Calls Liberty Teammate WNBA's Most Underrated Player

On the “Game Recognize Game” podcast, Myles Turner asked Breanna Stewart who she thinks is the most underrated player in the league.

“The most underrated player in the league, I would say, is my teammate, Natasha Cloud. I think Tash is like a dog on the court and it doesn't always get recognized, especially defensively,” Stewart said

Cloud is known for her hustle and leadership on and off the court, but her defense seems to get overlooked. Stewart mentioned that Cloud’s defense changes the pace of the game on the court for their team. Also, how Cloud is still trying to earn her respect on that end of the court.

“She's kind of trying to continue to fight for her respect. I'm at the point with her, you don't need to do that. People are going to vote one way or the other," Stewart said.

That just shows how much she cares about her impact on the court and how tough she is.

Cloud is also a WNBA champion, helping to lead the 2019 Washington Mystics to their only championship. Her leadership and defense are always good assets to have on any team. Before she went to the Liberty, she was on the Phoenix Mercury and made the All-Defensive second team.

Cloud has made the All-WNBA Defensive Team three times. Two of those honors were on the second team. She should’ve been on the team more, but sometimes that’s how the league is when it comes to these awards.

Cloud was given her flowers recently during the Unrivaled tour stop in her hometown, Philadelphia. She had a big ovation from the crowd during the game. Cloud also took her teammates around Philadelphia to get cheesesteaks.

Cloud's Impact Off the Hardwood

As good as Cloud is on the court, she is also great off. Cloud has been very outspoken about public service, social justice and politics.

She campaigned for the Mayor of New York as well, discussing the topic with journalists during the Unrivaled Philadelphia games. She has been using her voice to talk about the CBA negotiations with the WNBA and how the players are fighting to get the pay they deserve. The negotiations have not gone well and Cloud used this opportunity to express her frustration with the WNBA.

Breanna Stewart says she is underrated on the court, but that’s an understatement. Cloud’s impact isn’t talked about enough as a leader. Being a leader on and off the court is what makes Natasha Cloud special. She has accomplished a lot in this league and she will continue to push the sport forward.

Everything she does helps push the game forward and inspires the next generation to pursue their passion, even if it is not about basketball. Being able to speak up for the things people believe in, Cloud is a model for that role.

