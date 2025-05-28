Breanna Stewart, Liberty Prevail in 1st Ride vs. Valkyries
The New York Liberty taught the WNBA's newest franchise a thing or two about the women's pro game on Tuesday night.
Breanna Stewart scored 26 points while Marine Johannes put in a season-best 18 in relief as the Liberty earned a 95-67 triumph over the Golden State Valkyires at Barclays Center. New York (4-0) remained perfect as it handled business against the W's 13th franchise.
Four of the five Brooklyn starters finished with a plus/minus of at least 20, including Jonquel Jones, who had a 13-point, 1-rebound double-double despite shooting 4-of-12 from the field.
Tuesday featured an emotional cause on the Liberty end as former sixth woman Kayla Thornton received the championship she earned last fall. Thornton spent the prior two seasons in Brooklyn before the Valkyries added her to their innaugural roster in December's expansion draft. The veteran tied for the team lead in scoring with 13 tallies in defeat.
The Liberty immediately face the Valkyries again on Thursday night in the latter half of a Bay Area doubleheader (7 p.m. ET, WWOR).
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags