Jonquel Jones' Return Guides Liberty Past Mystics
Back in action on Friday night after a one-game absence, Dr. Jones had the perfect prescription to any New York Liberty woes stemming from a close call on Thursday.
Jonquel Jones' double-double and a strong shooting effort from Sabrina Ionescu helped the Liberty stay perfect, as they handled business against the Washington Mystics by an 85-63 final at CareFirst Arena. The win came just over 24 hours after eking out a narrow triumph over the Golden State Valkyries at home.
Keeping the Liberty (6-0) perfect on the ledgers of their first postseason championship defense, Jones was tied with Leonie Fiebich as a game-best plus-23 while pulling in 18 rebounds and scoring 14 points. Sabrina Ionescu led New York scorers with 28 points and moved to within six three-pointers of breaking Crystal Robinson's franchise record for most three pointers (currently at 395).
Jones, having missed Thursday's win due to hamstring issues, was back in the Washington D.C. area for the first time since earning an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater of George Washington University,
The Liberty will be back at home on Sunday, which will see them open Commissioner's Cup pool play against the Connecticut Sun (3 p.m. ET, WWOR).
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags