Why Lindsey Harding is Ideal Coach for Liberty

The Toronto Tempo finally made it official that Sandy Brondello is their new head coach on November 4th. The New York Liberty still has not decided on who will take up the mantle of head coach in the 2026 season. Deciding to fire the coach who led them to their first championship was a questionable move, but there is one coach out there who is worth being considered for the spot.

Harding’s Coaching Career

Lindsey Harding would be a great candidate for the Liberty job. Per Madeline Kenney of the New York Post, Harding was an early candidate for the vacancy. As a former player and current assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, she has extensive experience. She was the first overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft and went on to play nine seasons. She also spent time playing overseas.

Oct 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings assistant coach Lindsey Harding before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Harding started her coaching career in 2018 with the Philadelphia 76ers as a player development coach. She then moved to the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach and player development coach. When she was hired to coach the Stockton Kings in 2023, she became the second woman of all-time to coach a men’s professional team in the United States.

In 2024, Harding won the NBA G-League Coach of the Year award with the Stockton Kings. That accomplishment made her the first Stockton Kings head coach and the first woman to win the award. Harding led them to a 24-10 record, clinching the first seed in the Western Conference. JJ Redick and Harding have history together as when she was on the Sixers staff, Redick was a player on the team. They also attended Duke University at the same time (2002-06 for Redick and 2002-07 for Harding).

Harding’s Last Days as a Player

The experience that Harding brings can be a hand-in-glove fit for the coaching position. Her playing career ended in 2016, so she has played recently with and against some players who are still in the league. Having played in the league not too long ago can serve well for Harding, as she has built relationships with players and is familiar with the current playing style of the league. Current Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison was a rookie on the Phoenix Mercury and a teammate of Harding. The head coach of the Mercury in 2016 was Sandy Brondello, so having played under Brondello in 2016 and starting her coaching career in 2018, Harding probably learned some coaching philosophies from Brondello.

Ideally, Harding can become exactly what this New York team needs to get back to the Finals. The Liberty made the Finals twice over the last three years with Brondello, achieving the ultimate goal in 2024.

