Natasha Cloud Added to Growing Liberty Injury Report

The New York Liberty's injury report is dangerously starting to resemble a starting five.

Hours before they tip off their first WNBA Finals rematch against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), the Liberty added Natasha Cloud to their medical listing, listing the backcourt threat as questionable due to an illness.

Cloud joins Kennedy Burke, Nyara Sabally and Breanna Stewart, all of whom have already been ruled out for anticipated showdown.

Jul 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Working through her first year with the Liberty, Cloud has already become a fan favorite in Brooklyn for her tenacity both on and off the floor. She is averaging 10.1 points and 6.0 assists in 24 showings, having previously missed July 8's win over Las Vegas due to a hip issue. Though Cloud was denied her first WNBA All-Star Game invite, she emerged victorious in the Skills Challenge prelude in Indianapolis.

Cloud has been a mainstay in the Liberty starting five, which is also set to lose Stewart, during her debut tour. The Liberty placed Isabelle Harrison in the starting five for Monday's game against the Dallas Wings and could move Marine Johannes into the opening lineup if Cloud is forced to miss time.

The Liberty have already added frontcourt depth star Stephanie Talbot to the fold and have also landed a commitment from touted free agent Emma Meesseman, who is working through the visa process as she prepares to return to WNBA action after three years away.

New York would qualify for a hardship contract if at least two of their women are injured and any of their ailing reps have to miss at least three weeks (from the time the hardship if originally requested, with the length determined by a league doctor). They can gain an additional hardship if any player misses two straight games (as Burke and Sabally already have) and emergency hardship conditions kick in when if they dip under 10 available players.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!