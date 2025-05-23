New York Liberty On SI

Natasha Cloud, Liberty Make History, Shine in Chicago

The New York Liberty put forth a dominant effort against the Chicago Sky in the first road game of their championship defense.

May 9, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Facing the first road game of its debut postseason championship defense, the New York Liberty blew away the competition in the Windy City.

Amidst a historic shooting night, the Liberty handled business at Wintrust Arena on Thursday night, dismantling the Chicago Sky by a 99-74 final in their return to action. Newcomer Natasha Cloud led the way with 18 points as one of six New Yorkers to reach double-figures on a historic shooting night.

After hitting just four from deep in Saturday's season-opening win over Las Vegas, the Liberty (2-0) set a WNBA regular season record by hitting 19 with an extra point on the line. Kennedy Burke sank the necessary tally as part of a 17-point effort off the bench.

The Liberty wrap up a mini-road trip on Saturday afternoon when they face the Indiana Fever (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

