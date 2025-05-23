Natasha Cloud, Liberty Make History, Shine in Chicago
Facing the first road game of its debut postseason championship defense, the New York Liberty blew away the competition in the Windy City.
Amidst a historic shooting night, the Liberty handled business at Wintrust Arena on Thursday night, dismantling the Chicago Sky by a 99-74 final in their return to action. Newcomer Natasha Cloud led the way with 18 points as one of six New Yorkers to reach double-figures on a historic shooting night.
After hitting just four from deep in Saturday's season-opening win over Las Vegas, the Liberty (2-0) set a WNBA regular season record by hitting 19 with an extra point on the line. Kennedy Burke sank the necessary tally as part of a 17-point effort off the bench.
The Liberty wrap up a mini-road trip on Saturday afternoon when they face the Indiana Fever (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags