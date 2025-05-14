Liberty Make Betnijah Laney-Hamilton's 2025 Status Official
The seafoam savants of the New York Liberty will be missing their Scarlet Knight this season.
The Liberty made the 2025 status of All-Star forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton official on Wednesday, as it announced the suspension of her contract. Laney-Hamilton is recovering from offseason surgery to repair an acute meniscus ailment in her knee.
Despite her injury, Laney-Hamilton is expected to be on the bench for the Liberty's 2025 opener on Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces (1 p.m. ET, ABC). She and her teammates will receive their championship rings from last year's WNBA Finals run and watch the banner commemorating that victory raised to the rafters at Barclays Center.
"Our hearts break for Betnijah that she will not be able to take the court this season," Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. "Betnijah gave us everything last season en route to becoming a WNBA champion. We look forward to celebrating with B on Saturday as we raise the franchise's first championship banner. We will continue to ensure that she receives the best possible care throughout her rehabilitation process."
Having signed with the team in 2021, Laney-Hamilton, a Rutgers alumna, is the second-longest tenured New Yorker behind only Sabrina Ionescu. Despite a different medical interruption, Laney-Hamilton appeared in 28 games last season and averaged 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. She rose to the occasion at the perfect time, scoring 20 points in the Game 2 Finals victory over the Minnesota Lynx, one that tied the best-of-five series at a game apiece.
Laney-Hamilton recovered well enough to appears a late addition to Unrivaled, the domestic three-on-three league co-founded by Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart, but only partook in two games before existing. Her medical diagnosis was announced shortly after that. Despite the suspension of her WNBA contract, Laney-Hamilton will still be paid by Unrivaled.
