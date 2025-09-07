Liberty Star Has Milestone Night vs. Former Team

Breanna Stewart added another chapter to her Hall of Fame career Friday night, climbing several all-time lists in the New York Liberty’s 84-76 win over the Seattle Storm.

Stewart delivered in the clutch against her former team. The Liberty star scored 13 points and 3 blocks in the fourth quarter alone. In a performance with no shortage of milestones, Stewart once again proves why she is one of the league’s greatest to ever play the game.

Stewart scored a game-high 24 points on an efficient 5-for-11 shooting, including a perfect 1-for-1 from beyond the arc and a commanding 13-for-14 at the free throw line. With this performance, she claimed sole possession of No. 4 on the WNBA’s all-time list for 20+ point games, surpassing Cappie Pondexter. The milestone marked her 153rd career performance of that caliber, reinforcing her reputation as one of the league’s most consistent and dynamic scorers.

According to NYL Stats, Stewart became just the seventh player in WNBA history to record a stat line of at least 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five blocks. It marked only the 10th such game on record.

When asked what changed for her in the decisive fourth quarter, Stewart pointed to her focus on making an impact wherever possible.

“I mean, I think I just wanted to do whatever I could for the team,” Stewart told the New York Post’s Madeline Kenney. “And you know, whether we make mistakes or not, you know, having a turnover or missing a shot, really the ability to just get back on defense. Seattle’s a great team, and they play really well together, but we were trying to show a lot of congestion, so just helping my teammate wherever I could.”

New York combined for a season-best 10 blocks as a team, just one shy of the franchise record, with Stewart leading the charge.

The Liberty closed their road trip on a high note with the victory.

“It’s hardest to win the last one on the road, you know, especially after going down the road too,” Stewart said. “So just really happy with the team and the way that we just changed the narrative a little bit, you know, flip the script and focus on controlling what we could control, and that was this game today. And then, you know, we’ll have some time, some practice, and we’ll get two more games next week and get ready for playoffs.”

Stewart’s impact extended far beyond her scoring. She set her season high with five blocks, a defensive effort that singlehandedly outpaced Seattle’s team total of four. With those swats, she also tied Tina Charles for third place on New York’s all-time career blocks list at 151, further cementing her place in Liberty history despite having only joined the team in 2023.

The Liberty, who are chasing their second WNBA championship, continue to lean on Stewart’s scoring, defense and leadership as she adds to her résumé in New York. One thing is certain: as Stewart continues to rewrite the WNBA record books, her focus remains on restoring the Liberty’s identity and guiding New York toward a back-to-back championship.

