Liberty Falls to Sun, Enjoys Happy Preseason Returns
BROOKLYN—Though they endured a preseason loss to the Connecticut Sun, the New York Liberty enjoyed a night of happy returns on Friday night at Barclays Center in their first unofficial follow-up to last year's championship run.
Amidst a 94-86 loss to Connecticut, Marine Johannes paced New York with 12 points while Rebekah Gardner had 11 with four rebounds in the starting lineup. Liberty legend Tina Charles paced the Sun with 17, allowing Connecticut (1-1) to split its two-game exhibition set.
Friday marked the Liberty's first exhibition game in the tri-state area since 2019, when they faced the same Sun in Albany. Breanna Stewart did not play as she continues to recover from offseason surgery while Leonie Fiebich remains stationed overseas. Without them, New York starters shot over 72 percent from the field (15-of-22) but they also lost half of the team's nine turnovers, which Connecticut converted into 29 points.
The game thus became an opportunity for the seafoam subs to impress. Though the defense and continued turnovers left something to be desired, several posted their shared of highlights. Johannes, back in black after taking last season off to focus on international work (including France's local Olympic run), took care of her scoring with four triples.
The Liberty will play their second and final preseason game on Monday night, when they take over the University of Oregon's campus in Eugene to take on the Toyota Antelopes, a club from Japan (10 p.m. ET, WWOR).
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags