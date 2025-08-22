Liberty Fall to Angel Reese, Sky in Brooklyn Trap Game

BROOKLYN—The Chicago Sky pushed the New York Liberty back to Earth with an upset victory on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Dueling double-doubles from Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese bullied the Liberty out of the win column, as the eliminated Sky took a 91-85 decision. New York (22-14) has not won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak at the top of the month.

Signs of Chicago's physical prowess were on display all over the box score and floor: Cardoso had 22 points and 15 rebounds while Reese countered with 21 and 10 boards. All but 14 of the Sky's tallies came either in the paint or at the foul line, as New York sorely missed its post women like Isabelle Harrison, Nyara Sabally, and Breanna Stewart.

The Liberty face a major road challenge in their next game on Saturday, as they face the Atlanta Dream in a high-profile matinee (2 p.m. ET, CBS). New York and Atlanta have exchanged the second seed on several occasions over the past few weeks.

