Liberty vs. Fever: LIVE Game Log
New York City and Indianapolis are engaging in a high stakes showdown over this Memorial Day weekend ... also, the New York Knicks face in the Indiana Pacers.
The holiday weekend's WNBA slate is headlined by an anticipated clash between the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever, which will situate the defending champions against rising star Caitlin Clark at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, just over 24 hours before the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals continue at the same establishment.
Both New York and Indiana have gotten the new year off to sterling starts: New York Knicks has won each of its first two games by a combined 39 points, making history in the latter on Thursday night. With Natasha Cloud leading the way at 18 points, the Liberty set a WNBA single-game record with 19 successful free throws in a 99-74 triumph over the Chicago Sky. The Liberty previously prevailed by 14 over Las Vegas in their opener on Saturday afternoon.
Indiana has won two of its first three, including an 81-76 decision in Atlanta on Thursday night. Former New Yorker Natasha Howard stole the show, putting in 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting.
The Liberty won three of four meetings with the Fever last season, though they split the pair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the first of four get-togethers between New York and Indiana with the Liberty set to return to Indianapolis on June 14.
2nd Quarter
2:50—Following a Mitchell jumper, Boston puts back in a Clark miss to give her 14. Timeout Liberty. (53-43 NYL)
3:48—After another Boston two, Cloud becomes the fourth New Yorker in double-figures with her own double (53-39 NYL)
4:39—Ionescu responds with a driving double (51-37 NYL)
4:49—Mitchell stops the Liberty run with a three. (49-37 NYL)
5:12—Ionescu gets a three-point play the old fashioned way, getting a successful three-point play off the Boston foul (49-34 NYL)
5:28—The Liberty comeout of the timeout with a Burke drive and a Cloud three (46-34 NYL)
6:42—After assisting on Jones' double, Cloud sinks her first three, leading to the Liberty's largest lead and an Indiana timeout (41-34 NYL)
7:29—Mitchell hits one of two after Stewart's second foul. Howard re-enters with her two fouls, Stewart sits for Jones (36-34 NYL)
8:11—Burke sinks a three to give the Liberty the lead back (36-33 NYL)
8:49—Ionescu's turnaround puts her in double figures and ties the game (33-33)
8:55—Having re-entered with two fouls, Fiebich collides knee-on-knee with Hull. She goes to the bench to get treatment from athletic trainer Terri Acosta.
9:11—Cunningham's finger roll puts the Fever back ahead (33-31 IND)
9:25—Kennedy Burke enters and gets free throws on a Damiris Dantas foul She hits one of two. (31-31)
9:32—Bonner turns a steal into free throw opportunities. She hits both after a Cloud foul. (31-30 IND)
1st Quarter: Liberty 30, Fever 29
1.6—After Clark hit one at the line, Rebekah Gardner steals one from Clark and gets to the line after her second foul. Clark gets her second and the Liberty get the lead back. (30-29 NYL)
39.0—Stewart hits one of two after Clark's first foul for a tie. (28-28)
51.3—Following Boston's entry into double-figures, a Cunningham three gives the Fever the lead back (28-27 IND)
1:30—Ionescu passes Hammon with two successful sinks at the foul line (27-23 NYL)
1:45—After a Jones double, five straight points from Lexie Hull narrows the gap quickly. The latter three was earned off her steal of Johannes (25-23 NYL)
2:16—After Stewart hits one of two at the foul line following a Sophie Cunningham foul, Clark gets a three-point play off a Rebecca Gardner foul. (23-18 NYL)
2:54—After another Boston double, Ionescu hits another three. With those deep balls, Ionescu ties Becky Hammon as the fourth-leading scorer in Liberty history. (22-15 NYL)
3:30—Ionescu gets on the board with a corner three from Johannes' feed (19-13 NYL)
3:51—Stewart's drive draws Mitchell's second foul. She stays in while Stewart hits both freebies (16-13 NYL)
4:24—Fiebich is charged with her second foul. Timeout on the floor. Marine Johannes enters for Fiebich after the timeout.
4:29—Two more from Stewart puts the Liberty back ahead (14-13 NYL)
4:43—Lexie Hull turns a Jones turnover into a turnaround for the lead. (13-12 IND)
5:44—Cloud gets two and the lead at the line after a Mitchell foul (12-11 NYL)
5:57—Another Clark-to-Boston hookup switches the lead again after Ionescu misses a three (11-10 IND)
6:16—Following a Clark turnover, Howard is charged with her second foul. DeWanna Bonner steps in for her.
6:34—Stewart's jumper off Natasha Cloud's second assists gives the Liberty the lead back (10-9 NYL)
7:04—Following a Stewart foul, Clark successfully completes a three-point play to give Indiana its first lead (9-8 IND)
7:42—Jones' successful jumper gets her to the line after a Natasha Howard foul. The and-one is missed, however. (8-6 NYL)
8:04—Kelsey Mitchell gets by Fiebich to take a long pass from Clark for a double (6-6)
8:25—Stewart's pump-fake leads to a floating double (6-4 NYL)
8:39—Jones and Boston exchange doubles, once again off feeds from Ionescu and Clark respectively (4-4)
9:22—Caitlin Clark finds a driving Aliyah Boston to tie the game. Leonie Fiebich is covering Clark early (2-2)
9:39—Sabrina Ionescu finds Jonquel Jones in the pick-and-roll to open scoring (2-0 NYL)
10:00—The Liberty win the tip and the game is underway.
Pregame
Starting Lineups
LIBERTY: Natasha Cloud, Leonie Fiebich, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart
FEVER: Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Natasha Howard, Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell
Injuries
LIBERTY: Nyara Sabally (Out, Knee)
FEVER: None
Line: NYL -3.5
O/U: 173.5
Officials: Agon Abazi, Ryan Sassano, Angela Suffren
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags