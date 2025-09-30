Liberty Players Take on New Challenge

The 2024 WNBA champion New York Liberty are watching this year’s playoffs from the sidelines, but the team has stayed in the spotlight with a mix of off-court content including the opening of the brand-new Brooklyn Basketball training facility across the street from Barclays Center. While still searching for a new head coach after declining the 2026 option on Sandy Brondello’s contract, the Liberty found time to post a lighter moment across social media.

The squad swapped basketballs for a hand grip dynamometer this week and quickly sparked debate amongst Liberty fans: who has the strongest hands on the roster?

The timing of the video fits perfect with “BICEPtember,” an internet trend that encourages users to post photos of their biceps throughout September. Women’s sports fans have embraced the playful trend, sharing images of their favorite female athletes showing off their arms. Several Liberty fans highlighted forward Leonie Fiebich in their BICEPtember posts, though she was not part of the grip test video, likely due to international duty earlier in the year. Fiebich is no stranger to the gun show.

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

The test measured grip strength, and the results ranged from modest to eye-popping, with forward Kennedy Burke emerging as the runaway winner. Burke blew away her teammates and the meter with a staggering score of 115.4, celebrating with a dance and flex.

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

The rest of the Liberty lineup put up competitive numbers, but the reactions alongthe way revealed as much about the roster as the numbers did. Jonquel Jones, usually a dominant interior force opened the contest but managed just 60.2 after admitting she had just applied lotion, which compromised her grip. Izzy Harrison followed with 63 before quickly walking away, while Belgian center Emma Meesseman scored 67.7 and joked, “this is for small hands, not for big hands.”

Brandon Todd / NY Liberty

Stephanie Talbot narrowly edged Meesseman at 68, and guard Natasha Cloud hit 75.6 while flexing and declaring, “just know these hands strong,” echoing the caption used by the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu, known for her competitiveness, silently locked in and posted a 77.6 before moving on. Nyara Sabally registered 81.2 with almost no visible effort, deadpanning, “I didn’t even try.” Marine Johannes surprised herself with an 86.2, muttering, “really?” after the score flashed on screen.

Breanna Stewart, the two-time WNBA MVP, needed three tries to find her peak. After scoring 70.6 with her right hand, she improved to 85.6 with her left. On her third attempt, Stewart returned to her dominant right hand and recorded 90.6, smiling and saying, “That’s me. That’s better.”

“Just know these hands strong” 🤣💪 pic.twitter.com/nigVJloVXe — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) September 29, 2025

The contest served as both entertainment and a reminder of the personalities behind a roster that lifted its first championship just a season ago. Cloud may not have won but showed why she is the team's vocal spark with her confident and always ready attitude. While Jones remains the team’s enforcer in the paint and Stewart its most decorated scorer, Burke’s record-setting performance gave her a new claim to fame: strongest hands on the team.

And with BICEPtember coming to a close, the Liberty’s showcase of arm strength arrived right on time -even if their shot at another title will have to wait until next year.

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!