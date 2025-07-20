Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Offers All-Star Game Suggestion

Beyond New York Liberty fans, perhaps no one leaves the WNBA's All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis happier than those who bet the over in the main event.

True to the nature of modern all-star games, the WNBA's was another defensively-challenged showdown, one that saw a team curated and captained by MVP Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) down one led by injured local star Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) by a 151-131 final on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Collier set an All-Star Game record with 36 points (partly added by the innovation of a four-point shot) while her squad set a new event record for scoring, breaking the 2023 mark held by a team repped by Liberty star Breanna Stewart.

With Team Collier jumping out to an early lead they would not relinquish, Saturday lacked the drama of its predecessor, as a fantastic Friday for the Liberty saw Natasha Cloud and Sabrina Ionescu earn narrow yet thrilling victories in the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest respectively. Repping Team Clark on Saturday, Ionescu offered a suggestion to create more competitive All-Star Games in the aftermath.

Sabrina Ionescu says the All-Star Game would’ve been “more competitive” if there was a longer break before the regular-season resumes.



Games restart on Tuesday.



Q: @madkenney pic.twitter.com/RDBoyj41u4 — Colin Salao (@colincsalao) July 20, 2025

"I think it probably would've been a little more competitive if teams didn't play in such a short amount of days," Ionescu said in video from Colin Salao of Front Office Sports, still making sure to praise the "amazing" nature of Indianapolis' All-Star showing. "I think that's something that we're talking ... into our [collective bargaining agreement], understanding that All-Stars don't really have a break."

"We finish, we get on a flight, the next day we're here, jam-packed weekend, wanting to pour into the fans, show up to events, do three-point contests, skills contests, and then play in a game and fly right back to practice and play in three days."

To Ionescu's point, the Liberty will practice on Monday before welcoming the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). That's part of a five-game slate on Tuesday, putting 10 of the league's 13 teams in action just less than 72 hours after the All-Star Game ends.

The weekend's participants made the most out of the congregation, easily overcoming the absence of Clark and several other stars to put on a viral show before and during the main event. The All-Star Game itself, however, was marred by several absences and shortened appearances: in addition to Clark, Rhyne Howard (Atlanta) and Satou Sabally (Phoenix) were forced to sit out while Las Vegas Aces teammates A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young were severely limited.

Of course, the WNBA is hardly immune to the dying art of the All-Star Game: the NFL and NHL have ditched theirs for alternative events while the NBA is turning to a "USA vs. the world" format for theirs, similar to the NHL's well-received 4 Nations Face-Off substitute. The WNBA, however, has put up competitive showings during Olympic years, which sees the United States' women's national basketball team do battle with league all-stars.

Ionescu believes that more time to breathe between halves could make it a more consistent phenomenon, even when the Olympic torch is snuffed. The point guard hinted that it would continue to be a talking point during CBA meetings, which loomed over the festivities throughout the weekend.

"Obviously, as players, we want to be able to come out here during this time, put on a great show for the fans, but also take care of our bodies, because we don't have time," Ionescu said. "We enter, now, a grueling second half of the season and teams are trying to make playoff pushes, players are trying to get back from injuries."

"I think, obviously, that's something as players that we've got to continue to stand on, is maybe trying to get a few more days to where we can have a little more competitiveness in these games."

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!