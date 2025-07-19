Liberty Coach Reveals Changes to All-Star Lineup

INDIANAPOLIS - Team Clark is getting a fresh backcourt boost as Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever and Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces have been named replacement starters by Sandy Brondello, head coach of the New York Liberty and Team Clark's coach for the WNBA All-Star Game.

The two guards will step in for Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) and Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury), both sidelined due to injury.

Mitchell has been a consistent offensive force for the Fever, especially in Clark's absence this season. Known for her scoring versatility and leadership, it's no surprise she gets the starting nod in front of her home crowd. Young continues to be a key contributor for the Aces, bringing scoring efficiency and defensive intensity to the backcourt. Mitchell and Young join Sabrina Ionescu, Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson in the starting five to complete a stacked Team Clark.

Brondello is no stranger to Young - or her Aces teammate Wilson. As part of the New York vs. Las Vegas rivalry, she's had to prepare against both stars countless times. But this weekend, that rivalry takes a backseat as they team up to chase an All-star win together for Team Clark.

Team Collier, coached by Cherly Reeve, features a front-court heavy starting five led by Naphessa Collier, Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart. Paige Bueckers, making her first WNBA All-Star appearance, and Alisha Gray round out the backcourt.

Even in the face of injuries, the league's stars continue to rise, and the energy surrounding the matchup remains sky-high. With mutual respect, fierce competition and a strong sense of sisterhood. Brondello's decision to start Mitchell, gives the veteran the chance to start in front of her home crowd in Indianapolis.

By choosing Young and Mitchell, Brondello not only filled two key spots in her lineup, but she also honored the game's highest level of play and rewarded two guards who continue to elevate the league.

