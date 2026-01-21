Liberty Unveil Schedule for 2026 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty are still a few months away from the start of the regular season, but they now know when and where they will be playing each of their opponents for the season.

It is the 30th season in franchise history for the Liberty, who are just one of three original franchises still operating for three decades. This season will also mark the debut of head coach Chris DeMarco, who took over for Sandy Brondello earlier in the offseason.

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Liberty Get Schedule For 2026 Season

The season begins on May 8 at the Barclays Center when the team takes on the Connecticut Sun. The Liberty will then head out on a three-game road trip which begins in the nation's capital against the Washington Mystics.

Then the team will head all the way to the West Coast to face off against the expansion Portland Fire on May 12 and 14 at the Moda Center, which is also the home of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.

The Liberty will then be home for a seven-game homestand, which bleeds into the month of June. This will mark the start of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, which takes place in the first half of the month of June. It will also feature the first game against the other expansion team, the Toronto Tempo. The first game between the Liberty and Tempo takes place on June 3 inside the Barclays Center.

That game will also mark Brondello's return to New York as an opponent. She was hired as the first head coach in Tempo franchise history shortly after being let go by the Liberty.

The Liberty will play their first regular season game in Canada on July 12, when they take on the Tempo in Montreal's Bell Centre. The Liberty's first game in Toronto will take place on September 20 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The schedule has a unique break in the end of the year when the entire league takes off for the FIBA Women's World Cup in the beginning of September. Once the league starts back up, there will only be four games until the playoffs. The season finale for the Liberty takes place on September 23, when they host the Atlanta Dream.

It will mark the end of a two-game series in New York between the Liberty and Dream, which could have a massive impact on the playoff standings this season.

