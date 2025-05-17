Liberty 92, Aces 78: FULL Game Log
Seafoam season is officially back in session and the New York Liberty have little something to show for it.
With the 2025 season tipping at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon, the Liberty donned their raised their championship banner earned last fall against the Minnesota Lynx. New York then immediately went back to business, hosting the champions before them, the Las Vegas Aces in their opener.
After Las Vegas defeated the Liberty for the latter of back-to-back titles in 2023, the seafoam savants took revenge with a four-game victory in last year's semifinal round.
Keep track of all the in-game happenings from Brooklyn below ...
FINAL: Liberty 92, Aces 78
4th Quarter
0.0—Both teams add another double (Burke reaches double-figures) and the Liberty secure the win
36.1—Following another Jones double, the Liberty make mass subs.
1:14—Timeout Liberty (88-76 NYL)
2:33—After an exchange of doubles, Ionescu hits a three the old-fashioned way. Her and-one pushes the lead back to a dozen (86-74 NYL)
3:34 —Cloud's steal becomes a Stewart fastbreak, re-establishing a double-figure lead (81-70 NYL)
3:54—Another three for Cloud gives her 22 points and the Liberty a nine-point lead. Timeout Vegas (79-70 NYL)
4:16—Following a Fiebich turnover, Evans hits another three in relief (76-70 NYL)
5:00—After Evans hits a three and Stewart a two, Gray and Jones are charged double technicals (76-67 NYL)
5:47—Off the timeout, strong Fiebich defense forced a pair of Gray misses and a Stewart double on the other end (74-64 NYL)
6:16—After earning a hard-fought rebound, Cloud earns another and-one, victimizing Gray again for her fifth. It drives Barclays Center hysterical, and she hits the extra. Timeout Vegas (72-64 NYL)
6:42—Cloud responds with an and-one of her one, as Gray is charged with her fourth (69-64 NYL)
6:56—On a fourth chance, Wilson scores a successful and thanks to the fourth foul by Cloud. (66-64 NYL)
7:26—Gray's third and the first of the period puts Jones at the line. She hits one. (66-61 NYL)
7:57—Shortly after Cloud is called for the team's third of her period (and her third), Young hits a double to narrow the gap to four (65-61 NYL)
8:09—Gray hits a technical free throw after the Liberty are called for defensive three seconds. (65-59 NYL)
8:28—Burke turns an interception of Gray into a fastbreak double for Fiebich (65-58 NYL)
9:14—Cloud swats one off the knee of Gray for her second block and a change of possession.
3rd Quarter: Liberty 63, Aces 58
21.0—A drive from Jones places her in double-figures and gives Cloud her sixth assists. It also winds up closing scoring in the third period
31.1—Cloud returns in place of Ionescu shortly after Wilson gets a successful and-one. Down to a one-possession lead (61-58 NYL)
55.0—Just as the Liberty threaten to pull away again, Las Vegas hits another three, this one from Gray (61-55 NYL)
2:37—Marine Johannes scores her first points since her return, a jumper that restores a seven-pointer lead (59-52 NYL)
2:51—Kiersten Bell hits a lay-up for Vegas but there's review for a hostile act after Cloud went down hard on a screen. Incidental contact is ruled. Cloud appears to be in good spirits but steps out (57-52 NYL)
3:15—Cloud's fifth assist finds Stewart to stop the bleeding (57-50 NYL)
4:33—The Liberty call timeout after Young's third three of the third, one that narrows the lead to five (NYL 55-50)
6:04—Wilson had cut the lead to six but Jones finds streaking Stewart inside for her 16th and 17th (55-47 NYL)
7:09—After Stewart singles, Wilson completes the hard kind of three-point play the foul line after Jones' third charge. (53-45 NYL)
7:32—Loyd steps out to clean up a cut. Mitchell comes in for her
8:00—Las Vegas hits three consecutive threes, with Young adding the latter two after Wilson. It lowers the lead to a digit. (51-42 NYL)
8:21—Following a Stokes foul, Cloud ties Stewart for the team lead in scoring with a fallback double (51-39 NYL)
9:13—After Cloud hits one of two at the line, Wilson hits her first three of the affair (48-36 NYL)
Halftime: Liberty 47, Aces 33
2nd Quarter
0.0—Gray hits a three before Stewart instant responds on the other end as the buzzer sounds. It is reviewed for time and overturned. New York nonetheless holds a healthy lead at the break.
25.6—Cloud pumps the crowd up as she immediately pops up following a Mitchell foul. She hits two freebies with the Liberty in the bonus. Cloud has 10, Stewart has 13 (47-30, NYL)
41.0—Loyd responds to a Cloud double with her first three in Vegas (43-30 NYL)
1:12—Wilson briefly trims the lead but Stewart's cutting layup off an inbound from Cloud and a successful and-one create a new largest lead (41-27 NYL)
3:30—New York takes the first double-figure lead of the day when Jones finds Cloud for two. Timeout Vegas (36-25 NYL)
4:06—Burke responds with another triple. She has eight. (34-25 NYL)
4:15—Loyd gets on the board for the first time as an Ace (31-25 NYL)
5:07—Off the timeout, a Sabally offensive rebound becomes a Burke triple (31-23 NYL)
5:25—Las Vegas gets two offensive rebounds out of Kiah Stokes and eventually turns it into a three for Gray. New York calls timeout after Vegas' first points of the second period. (28-23 NYL)
6:05—Cloud intercepts a Gray pass and takes it all alone for two (28-20 NYL)
6:32—A Stewart layup off the feed from Jones gives New York its largest lead yet (26-20 NYL)
7:17—Shortly after a Stewart step-back, Fiebich is charged with a foul but New York immediately calls for a review. The challenge is successful and Liberty get the ball (24-20 NYL)
9:28—Ionescu's drive opens scoring in the second. It's a different kind of three-point play for Ionescu, as she sinks the free throw after an Aaliyah Nye foul (22-20 NYL)
1st Quarter: Aces 20, Liberty 19
0.0—Ionescu misses a heave at the buzzer, concluding the opening period
17.7—Dana Evans sinks a drive despite a Cloud foul to give Las Vegas the lead back, but misses the free throw. (20-19 LVA)
53.8—After a successful putback, Sabally is charged with a shooting foul on Jackie Young and the play is reviewed to check the landing. It is upgraded to a Flagrant 1 against Sabally, giving Young three freebies and the ball. Young makes two of three (19-18 NYL)
1:27—After exchanging doubles with Sabally, Wilson earns a successful and-one after a foul on Fiebich. Wilson has already up to 11 points. (17-16 NYL)
2:16—Following two successful free throws, Wilson gets charged her second foul but remains in the game. Sabally hits two at the line as the victim. (15-11 NYL)
3:40—Nyara Sabally comes in for Jones, who picks up her second foul after contact with Tiffany Mitchell
3:50—Burke immediately scores off a feed from Ionescu (13-9 NYL)
4:41—Following an official's timeout, Kennedy Burke and Marine Johannes enter the game for the first time, replacing Fiebich and Stewart.
5:09—Gray hits a three for Vegas, her first and Vegas' first of the year. (11-9 NYL)
5:31—Wilson gets charged her first foul after some defense on Jones
5:56—Stewart is charged with her first personal foul against Jewell Loyd
6:07—Natasha Cloud's first Liberty points are a driving double that creates a double-figure lead (11-6 NYL)
6:36—Jones hits the first Liberty three of the season (9-6 NYL)
6:50—Gray ties the game with infiltration of her own (6-6)
7:29—Leonie Fiebich intercepts a Wilson pass and it becomes a Jonquel Jones two (6-4 NYL)
8:09—Another Wilson double ties the game again (4-4)
8:37—Shortly after Gray is charged with a foul, Breanna Stewart gives the Liberty their first lead (4-2 NYL)
9:11—A Sabrina Ionescu infiltration in the paint creates the first points of the Liberty season (2-2)
9:25—Following a Liberty turnover, A'ja Wilson scores off a feed from Chelsea Gray (2-0 LVA)
10:00—The Liberty win the tip, and the 2025 seafoam season is underway
Pregame
Starting Lineups
LIBERTY: Natasha Cloud, Leonie Fiebich, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart
ACES: Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kiah Stokes, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young
Officials: Maj Forsberg, Ashley Gloss, Jeff Wooten
Line: NYL -3.5
O/U: 169.5
