Liberty's Breanna Stewart Hosts Only WNBA/NBA Player-Lead Podcast

A lot of players have been stepping into the podcast world to talk about the stories in the NBA or WNBA. But there have not been many that have both leagues on the same platform. Breanna Stewart, alongside Milwaukee Bucks player Myles Turner, will start the “Game Recognize Game Podcast,” the only podcast co-hosted by active players from the WNBA and NBA.

This brings a whole new perspective on the professional basketball world as both players will talk hoops, culture and the lifestyle of their professions.

There are similarities and differences between the NBA and WNBA. Both of them can give listeners insights that the average fan may not know about their respective leagues.

With all the accomplishments that Stewart has achieved and the number of fans she has, the podcast should be an immediate success.

Stewart Hosts a Game-Changing Podcast

Sep 9, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) and sports reporter Tina Cervasio at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

During their first episode of the podcast, the duo discussed how they met while Stewart was in college and Turner was a rookie in the NBA. They also talked about their first time realizing they had potential to go far in basketball, their USA basketball experience, who is the best leader they played with and the most underrated player in their leagues.

Stewart mentioned fellow Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud as the most underrated player in the league. Stewart said Cloud is a great defender and she doesn’t always get recognition for that side of the ball.

With CBA talks for the WNBA still in the works, Stewart can give her thoughts on that situation. With the uncertainty that a 2026 WNBA season will happen, Unrivaled can serve as the players’ main league. If that were the case, Stewart would probably share all the details on her own platform, giving her control over how she wants the league covered. The podcast may also cover real-life issues, as Stewart held up a sign that said “abolish ICE”.

Stewart is starting to expand her off-court horizons. She has started The Breanna Stewart Foundation. According to the website, the foundation aims to create programs looking to focus on sports, education, healthcare and mentorshipto help women and youth thrive.

With all the work Stewart is doing not only as a hooper but also as a mentor, business owner, and many other things, her plate is full. She is seen as a great ambassador for the sport who is building bridges for people to succeed.

