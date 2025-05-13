Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty Prevail in Eugene Exhibition
The New York Liberty went back to school and taught a few lessons to an adoring public in their favorite classroom of Matthew Knight Arena.
The defending WNBA champions emerged victorious in an exhibition game held on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, taking down the Toyota Antelopes, a Japanese club, by an 84-61 final on Monday night in the Pacific Northwest. New York prevailed on Sabrina Ionescu Day, a newly-minted holiday named in honor of the Liberty sharpshooter and Ducks legend.
Ionescu dazzled on the Ducks' pond, sinking six three-pointers en route to a game-best 25 points. Breanna Stewart, making her unofficial season debut, scored 16 on 7-of-9 from the field in 15 minutes after resting during the Liberty's prior preseason game on Friday in Brooklyn.
The spotlight undeniably belonged to Ionescu and Nyara Sabally, former Ducks who parlayed their success in Eugene into prime spots in the WNBA Draft. Both appeared in Monday's starting lineup and, much to the delight of the over 12,000 gathered at UO.
Sabally, whose fourth-year option was exercised hours before tip-off, finished with seven points and five rebounds and the Liberty (1-1) was plus-15 on the scoreboard when she was on the floor, second-best on the team next to Ionescu and Kennedy Burke (plus-17).
Maika Miura led a respectable effort for the Antelopes with 16 points.
Things get real when the Liberty take the floor again, as they'll receive their championship rings and being their first title defense on Saturday when the Las Vegas Aces visit Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, ABC).
