Expansion Scream: Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty Survive Valkyries' Scare
The New York Liberty's most recent game was drastically different from the one that preceded it. Two constants remained: the opponent and the game's result.
Facing the Golden State Valkyries for the second time in three nights, the Liberty escaped from Barclays Center with a dramatic 82-77 victory over the WNBA's newest franchise. The win came just over 48 hours after the Liberty put a bow on a 28-point triumph in their first ride against the Valkyries on Tuesday in the same setting.
Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart led the way in scoring through varied methods: Stewart earned most of her 27 points through a 15-of-19 effort at the foul line while all but one of Ionescu's seven successful field goals came with an extra point offered.
The Liberty immediately return to action, as they'll take the floor in Washington on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, Ion).
