New York Liberty On SI

Scary 2nd Half Costs Liberty vs. Lynx

Another WNBA Finals rematch against the Minnesota Lynx went awry for the New York Liberty.
Geoff Magliocchetti|
Aug 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington (3) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives past Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington (3) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

BROOKLYN—Another WNBA Finals rematch wasn't Minnesota nice for the New York Liberty.

A scary second half spelled the Liberty's doom in the second of four meetings against the Minnesota Lynx, who took an 83-71 decision at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon.

Kayla McBride scored 18 points, mostly on a quartet of triples, while rivalry newcomer DiJonai Carrington had 15 off the bench a week after coming over from Connecticut in a trade. Minnesota (27-5) took control on a dominant 16-3 run at the end of the third, part of a second half that saw them go up by as much as 16.

The Lynx have taken each of the first two rematch stanzas with the Liberty missing contributors like Kennedy Burke, Nyara Sabally, and Breanna Stewart. New York, however, likely won't be satisfied by the crutch of ailments, especially considering glaring turnover issues: a loss of 13 turnovers yielded 16 second half points, spelling the end of a three-game winning streak.

A back-to-back on the West Coast now awaits the Liberty, who face the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night (10 p.m. ET, My9).

Make sure you bookmark Liberty on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published | Modified
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Geoff Magliocchetti is a veteran sportswriter who contributes to a variety of sites on the "On SI" network. In addition to the Yankees/Mets, Geoff also covers the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, and New York Giants and has previously written about the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Staten Island Yankees, and NASCAR.

Home/News