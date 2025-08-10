Scary 2nd Half Costs Liberty vs. Lynx

BROOKLYN—Another WNBA Finals rematch wasn't Minnesota nice for the New York Liberty.

A scary second half spelled the Liberty's doom in the second of four meetings against the Minnesota Lynx, who took an 83-71 decision at Barclays Center on Sunday afternoon.

Kayla McBride scored 18 points, mostly on a quartet of triples, while rivalry newcomer DiJonai Carrington had 15 off the bench a week after coming over from Connecticut in a trade. Minnesota (27-5) took control on a dominant 16-3 run at the end of the third, part of a second half that saw them go up by as much as 16.

The Lynx have taken each of the first two rematch stanzas with the Liberty missing contributors like Kennedy Burke, Nyara Sabally, and Breanna Stewart. New York, however, likely won't be satisfied by the crutch of ailments, especially considering glaring turnover issues: a loss of 13 turnovers yielded 16 second half points, spelling the end of a three-game winning streak.

A back-to-back on the West Coast now awaits the Liberty, who face the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night (10 p.m. ET, My9).

