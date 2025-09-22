WNBA Rookie of the Year Joins Liberty Star's League

Breanna Stewart's friends and foes alike are joining year two of Unrivaled, the league co-founded by the New York Liberty star.

The latest batch of Unrivaled reveals to open the week featured Stewart's fellow former UConn Husky Paige Bueckers and recent metropolitan playoff adversary Satou Sabally added to what will be a 48-woman roster spread among eight squads this January. Sabally's fellow Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas was the first name revealed and she was joined by Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks shortly afterward.

The domestic women's three-on-three league co-founded by Stewart and another ex-Husky in Napheesa Collier, will add two teams next year after staging a successful first season in South Florida.

Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) against Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sabally was part of the Phoenix contingent that defeated the Liberty in the opening round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, finishing things off in a 79-73 decision in a winner-take-all finale that opened last weekend. She averaged 15.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in the three-game series, capping things off with a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double in the aforementioned finisher.

Like Thomas before her, Sabally previously captained one of the six teams that partook in the inaugural season of Unrivaled staged last winter. Working with Phantom BC afforded her a reunion with fellow former Oregon Duck and current Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. Sabally is the older sister of Nyara, who likewise resides on the New York roster.

The top pick of the most recent WNBA Draft, Bueckers will take to the Unrivaled floor in Miami after previously signing a name, image, likeness deal with the league. The current Dallas Wing is fresh off one of the most accomplished freshman tours in WNBA history, winning the Rookie of the Year title in landslide fashion after averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists to lead all first-year WNBA participants.

For her efforts, Bueckers won the WNBA Rookie of the Year title previously earned by Stewart in 2016. She and Stewart are two of eight Storrs savants to win the league's to freshman honor, with Bueckers breaking a five-year drought after Crystal Dangerfield last won it for the Minnesota Lynx.

Unrivaled will reveal two more names before the day lets out, with the full 48-woman manifest to be unveiled over the next eight business days. Season two tips off in South Beach in January.

