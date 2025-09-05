A'ja Wilson's Honest Statement on Growing Lynx-Aces Rivalry
Whether your MVP vote would go to Napheesa Collier or A'ja Wilson, one thing that any WNBA fan can agree on is that the league is at its best when both players and their respective teams are playing at their peak.
Wilson and the Aces got the better of Collier and the Lynx this time around on Thursday in what was one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire regular season. Collier still entered as a sizeable odds-on favorite to win her first MVP award despite Wilson's recent tear, but a 31-point outing on 80% shooting from Wilson in the Aces' 13th straight win will surely complicate voters' decisions.
In fairness, Collier and the Lynx were the last team to beat the Aces on Aug. 2 before their franchise-record win streak began.
Not only did the Lynx win, but they also downed the Aces in what was the worst loss in their franchise history — a 53-point shellacking that was notable for the fact that it was the game in which Collier suffered the ankle injury that ultimately snowballed into legitimate MVP debates.
Collier and Wilson aside, Thursday showed that the Lynx and Aces rivalry is turning into the league's premier marquee matchup at the moment. The Lynx could become the winningest team in a single WNBA regular season if they win their final three games, while the Aces have won two of the last three championships and have at least made the semifinals every year since 2019.
The defending champion New York Liberty still deserve marquee status for their rivalry matchups with the Lynx and Aces as well, but it's been clear for well over a calendar year now that Collier is Wilson's closest individual counterpart in the WNBA. Even when one team isn't at its best, the matchup is still must-see TV because of the superstar each team brings to the table.
Wilson's Comments
Wilson acknowledged that the Aces' growing rivalry with the Lynx is good for the league, especially for fans who love seeing high-quality hoops. At the same time, Wilson also knows a player of her caliber is circled on the calendar for every opposing team.
“Honestly, I feel like all my battles are like this,” Wilson said. “In the league that we're in and in the position that I play, it's high-profile every single night. That's why I have to bring it every single night because I'm honored to be guarded in many, many different ways and it makes me think and it makes me have to really stay on top of my game.
“This was a game that I think is very healthy for our league and as we continue to grow, that's what makes the WNBA so special is building those rivalries and having people kind of be like, ‘no, this is strictly ball’. This is basketball and you get to watch it played at a very high level.
To have my name in those conversations every single night or whenever I play and have our name as the Aces there at the forefront, it's pretty fun to have those matchups for sure," Wilson finished.
The Aces clinched the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs with Thursday's win, which means the only round they could potentially meet the No. 1 seed Lynx is in the WNBA Finals, which will be the first seven-game edition in league history.