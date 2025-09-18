Alanna Smith, A'ja Wilson Make WNBA History With DPOY Announcement
After beating the Golden State Valkyries to be the first team to move on to the second round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs, the Minnesota Lynx are continuing their historic season.
On Thursday, the WNBA announced the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year winner, but the results were shocking. Minnesota Lynx's Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson have split the award, being named Co-Defensive Player of the Year winners for the first time in WNBA history.
This is Smith's first time winning the award and Wilson's third, and they were both equally deserving.
Co-DPOY
Smith, the 29-year-old Australian, anchored Minnesota's defense to help them become the top team in the WNBA this season, averaging 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. This is the second consecutive year that the Lynx have been represented with a Defensive Player of the Year, as superstar forward Napheesa Collier won the award in 2024.
Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP, has consistently been one of the league's top defenders since getting drafted first overall in 2018. This season, Wilson averaged 1.6 steals, 2.3 blocks, and 10.2 rebounds per game, on top of arguably being the best offensive player in the league as well.
The two defensive stars were equally impressive, as they each received 29 votes for the award, while the next closest was Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams with just nine.
Smith's impact in Minnesota
After their Game 1 win against the Valkyries, Collier opened up about Smith's impact on the defensive end of the floor, and rightfully predicted her to win this highly esteemed award.
"She’s so impactful, I mean, I think she’s the Defensive Player of the Year," Collier said, "The way that she is able to guard post players, guards, she didn’t have any blocks today, but she has blocks every game. Just the impact she has on the defensive end is so huge and crucial for our team. She’s the anchor... We rely on her so heavily on that end of the floor, especially. We wouldn't be where we are without her."
Smith's impact is undoubtedly felt in Minnesota, and she will be a key part of their expected WNBA Finals run. The Lynx had the league's best defensive rating this season, and Smith is a huge contributor to that. Of course, the best defensive player on the best defensive team deserves to be in the running for this award, and Smith rightfully split the honors with A'ja Wilson.