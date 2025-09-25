Minnesota Lynx On SI

Alyssa Thomas Refuses to Comment on Heated Exchange With Napheesa Collier

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas declined to comment on her run-in with Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier in Tuesday's instant classic Game 2

Will Despart

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) holds the ball as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) plays defense in the first half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) holds the ball as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) plays defense in the first half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury was an instant classic, but it was noteworthy for all of the wrong reasons for Minnesota, who blew a 20-point lead en route to a shocking loss that evened the series at one game apiece.

Not only was Tuesday's game noteworthy for how the end result was, it was also noteworthy thanks to a viral dust-up between MVP candidates Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas in overtime. Thomas drove hard into Collier before the two got tangled on the way up, leading to a moment of heated confrontation between the two stars.

Tuesday's run-in wasn't the first time this series Collier and Thomas' names were together, as Thomas made a bold declaration during her Game 1 halftime interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. When asked about the challenge of guarding a talent like Collier, Thomas made it clear that the burden goes both ways.

"She's got to guard me too," Collier told Rowe. "So, we're good."

Reacting To Tuesday's Dust-Up

After the Mercury escaped a stolen Game Two with an 89-83 win, Thomas was predictably about the run-in with Collier when the two were face-to-face. Thomas, of course, kept the interaction between her and Collier, declining to reveal any details when a reporter asked what was said between the two.

"Nothing important," Thomas said.

Perhaps the most ironic part of Tuesday's run-in between Collier and Thomas was the fact that Thomas was revealed as one of the headlining players for the second edition of the Unrivaled 3 on 3 league that's scheduled to return in January.

For those who don't know, Unrivaled was co-founded by Collier alongside New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart, and Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, serves as the league's president. While Collier and Thomas' run-in is the type of good-spirited competitive tilt that's encouraged in any professional sport, the humorous timing of the incident was hard to ignore.

Focused On The Finals

Before Unrivaled season arrives, Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are focused on bringing a WNBA-record fifth championship back to the Twin Cities. The Lynx remain -160 favorites to bring home the trophy according to ESPN's latest odds, with an expected WNBA Finals matchup against a Las Vegas Aces team looking to reach dynasty status with a third championship in four years.

Napheesa Collie
Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on against the Golden State Valkyries in the second half during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While the Aces and the Lynx are currently the two teams most likely to meet in the finals out of the remaining four, the WNBA has seen crazier events than either favorite losing would be. Even when a team appears to dominate in the regular season, the W's playoffs have a strange way of bringing everyone back down to earth.

Related Articles

Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Reacts to Liberty Firing Sandy Brondello

Napheesa Collier Says Quiet Part Out Loud After Lynx Game 2 Loss vs Mercury

Minnesota Lynx Fans' Instant Reactions To Crushing Game 2 Mercury Loss

Published |Modified
Will Despart
WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

Home/News