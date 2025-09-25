Alyssa Thomas Refuses to Comment on Heated Exchange With Napheesa Collier
Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury was an instant classic, but it was noteworthy for all of the wrong reasons for Minnesota, who blew a 20-point lead en route to a shocking loss that evened the series at one game apiece.
Not only was Tuesday's game noteworthy for how the end result was, it was also noteworthy thanks to a viral dust-up between MVP candidates Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas in overtime. Thomas drove hard into Collier before the two got tangled on the way up, leading to a moment of heated confrontation between the two stars.
Tuesday's run-in wasn't the first time this series Collier and Thomas' names were together, as Thomas made a bold declaration during her Game 1 halftime interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. When asked about the challenge of guarding a talent like Collier, Thomas made it clear that the burden goes both ways.
"She's got to guard me too," Collier told Rowe. "So, we're good."
Reacting To Tuesday's Dust-Up
After the Mercury escaped a stolen Game Two with an 89-83 win, Thomas was predictably about the run-in with Collier when the two were face-to-face. Thomas, of course, kept the interaction between her and Collier, declining to reveal any details when a reporter asked what was said between the two.
"Nothing important," Thomas said.
Perhaps the most ironic part of Tuesday's run-in between Collier and Thomas was the fact that Thomas was revealed as one of the headlining players for the second edition of the Unrivaled 3 on 3 league that's scheduled to return in January.
For those who don't know, Unrivaled was co-founded by Collier alongside New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart, and Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, serves as the league's president. While Collier and Thomas' run-in is the type of good-spirited competitive tilt that's encouraged in any professional sport, the humorous timing of the incident was hard to ignore.
Focused On The Finals
Before Unrivaled season arrives, Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are focused on bringing a WNBA-record fifth championship back to the Twin Cities. The Lynx remain -160 favorites to bring home the trophy according to ESPN's latest odds, with an expected WNBA Finals matchup against a Las Vegas Aces team looking to reach dynasty status with a third championship in four years.
While the Aces and the Lynx are currently the two teams most likely to meet in the finals out of the remaining four, the WNBA has seen crazier events than either favorite losing would be. Even when a team appears to dominate in the regular season, the W's playoffs have a strange way of bringing everyone back down to earth.
