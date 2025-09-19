Becky Hammon Takes Subtle Shot at Lynx Star Napheesa Collier
The pair of WNBA stars from the Minnesota Lynx and Las Vegas Aces made history on Thursday.
The WNBA announced its Defensive Player of the Year winner, but for the first time in league history, two players were crowned. Lynx's Alanna Smith and Aces' A'ja Wilson took home Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors, each receiving 29 votes of a 72-person panel.
It is hard to argue against either Smith or Wilson. Smith was arguably the best defender on the WNBA's best defensive team, while Wilson's numbers were undeniable, averaging 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.
Becky Hammon voices her frustration
When asked about the idea of A'ja Wilson winning Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Aces head coach Becky Hammon stood up for her player, but took a subtle dig at Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier in the process.
"I'm a little confused by the 'Co.' Napheesa, you guys said, was the best defensive player last year, and now she's not? I don't know," Hammon said. "...To me, there's no comparison. A white-tailed deer looks really good until an elk walks in the room."
Last year, Collier won Defensive Player of the Year, beating out A'ja Wilson by ten votes. Of course, Collier was in the running again this year, finishing fifth in voting, but Hammon questions how there is a better defender in the league than Wilson.
Keep in mind, Hammon was not asked about Collier, and she is not even the player who is sharing the award with Wilson, yet she decided to bring up her name in this conversation. Collier has made her mark in the WNBA, and even though she will likely lose the MVP race to Wilson, she deserves a spot among the league's best players, and it is weird for Hammon to try to take something away from her.
A couple of fans reacted to Hammon's unexpected comment toward Collier.
"Lmao Hammon hates everyone that isn't [A'ja Wilson] but she especially hates [Napheesa Collier] lol," one fan said.
"I’m an Aces fan. I’m all for Becky going hard for her players, but I don’t understand the point of this comment. I don’t know what Phee has to do with the conversation. Unless there’s more context, I don’t get it," another fan replied.
When Collier won the award last year, the Lynx had the second-best defense in the WNBA in terms of defensive rating, while the Aces were fifth. This year, when Smith shared the award with Wilson, the Lynx had the league's top-rated defense, while the Aces were eighth. Of course, Wilson is an incredible player and is about to be a four-time MVP, but Hammon's frustrations toward the Lynx do not make much sense.