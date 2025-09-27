Cheryl Reeve Crucifies WNBA Officiating After Lynx-Mercury Game 3
The Minnesota Lynx went into the 2025 WNBA playoffs as the favorites to win it all, but after Friday night, they are just one game away from being eliminated.
Despite initially taking a commanding 1-0 series lead over the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals, the Lynx have lost back-to-back games to dig themselves into a 2-1 hole in this best-of-five series with a trip to the Finals on the line.
Friday's Game 3 was a rough showing for Minnesota on the road, ultimately losing 84-76 after collapsing in the clutch, and their night was capped off by an utter meltdown by head coach Cheryl Reeve with just seconds left on the clock.
Reeve got ejected with just 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter after a no-call on the Mercury on a play that got Lynx's superstar forward Naphees Collier severely injured. Reeve had plenty of reasons to be upset, and her outburst at the end of the game was undoubtedly a game full of frustration built up, and she finally let it out once the game felt out of hand.
Reeve's postgame scene
After making a scene on the court at the end of the fourth quarter, Reeve carried it into her postgame presser. In a bizarre statement, Reeve did not hold back on the WNBA and Friday night's officials. First, she had comments about the physicality reaching new heights, as MVP runner-up Collier got taken out at the end of the game.
"People get hurt, there's fights. And this is the look that our league wants, for some reason," Reeve said about the unnecessary physicality. "We were trying to play through it, trying not to make excuses. One of the best players in the league (Collier) shot zero free throws, and she had five fouls. got her shoulder pulled out, and finished the game with her leg being taken out. And probably has a fracture."
Collier was later seen after the game rolling around on a scooter, as her status for the series-deciding Game 4 is already put into doubt. Reeve continues to call out the WNBA and demands change to be made.
"If this is what our league wants, ok. But I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. It's bad for the game," Reeve said. "The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those 3 people semifinals playoff worthy, is f-----g malpractice."
Reeve had very strong words for Friday night's officiating crew.
"I can take an L with the best of them. I don't think we should have to play through more than what they did... They're f-----g awful," Reeve finished before abruptly walking out of the presser, despite not taking any questions.
This was a wild showing from Reeve at the end of Game 3 and postgame, and it will be very interesting to see how she and the team respond for Game 4 on Sunday.