Cheryl Reeve Questions WNBA Officiating After Lynx-Valkyries Game 1
After falling short in the 2024 WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx went into their 2025 campaign on a mission. The Lynx, led by MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, tied the WNBA record for most wins in a single season with a 34-10 record, securing the top seed heading into the playoffs.
On Sunday afternoon, the Lynx started their playoff campaign against the eight-seeded Golden State Valkyries, and it turned out exactly how many expected. Of course, the Valkyries were playing in their first playoff game in franchise history, so visiting a feisty Minnesota environment against the top team in the league was not an easy task.
Lynx dominate the Valkyries
After trailing by as many as ten points early in the game, the Lynx stormed into form, taking as much as a 36-point lead and ultimately winning 101-72 to defend home court.
The Lynx were led by Napheesa Collier with a game-high 20 points with six rebounds on 7-11 shooting from the field in just 26 minutes of action. The Lynx played a great game, shooting 51.5% from the field as a team and 41.7% from three-point range, while dominating the rebound and turnover battles.
Cheryl Reeve questions the refs
While the Lynx dominated Sunday's game, there were still some questions about the officiating. After the game, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve noted that the first and second halves were officiated completely differently, and even questioned what the officials talked about in the locker room to decide that drastic change.
"I think both teams were aggressive and physical. I thought at halftime that it was clear there was a conversation around [that], and I asked, 'What did you guys talk about at halftime? Because it clearly changed.' And they said that they just wanted to get the obvious fouls... Both teams are physical. Do you get called for every foul? No, that's not possible, for them either," Reeve said.
"I understand it, but it's the playoffs. Obviously, we fouled a lot at the end, but I didn't think that was the factor in the game."
Of course, especially in the playoffs, both teams simply want a fairly-called game, and would prefer if the officials let players play a bit more. Playoff basketball is always more physical, especially when two teams like the Lynx and Valkyries are going at it, so Reeve likely just wants some consistency with how the officials are calling the game.