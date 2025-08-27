Cheryl Reeve's Wild Napheesa Collier Statement After Lynx-Fever
The Minnesota Lynx have been one of the WNBA's most successful franchises over the last 14 years, making seven Finals appearances and winning four of them. Head coach Cheryl Reeve has completely turned the franchise around, as they went from making just two playoff appearances in their first 11 seasons to becoming a powerhouse once she arrived.
Of course, however, Reeve has been blessed with premier talent. When Reeve and the Lynx won four titles in a seven-year span, they were led by Hall of Famers Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, and Sylvia Fowles, one of the best cores in WNBA history.
Now, as the Lynx are coming off a Finals appearance and looking to repeat the success that they saw in the 2010s, they are building around WNBA MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier.
Collier's impact in Minnesota
The Lynx selected Collier sixth overall in 2019 out of UCONN, and she immediately became one of the best players in the league. Collier won Rookie of the Year and was an All-Star in her debut season, and has been dominating ever since. The five-time All-Star is tracking to win her first MVP award this season, leading the Lynx to a league-best 30-7 record through their first 37 games.
However, Collier recently missed seven consecutive games with an ankle sprain, and many fans were starting to worry about her health as the postseason inches closer.
Of course, Collier shut down everyone's worry. In her first game back from injury, Collier led the Lynx to a win over the Indiana Fever, dropping 32 points and nine rebounds on 11-16 shooting from the field.
Reeve shouts out Collier
Of course, Reeve will always be supporting her superstar forward, especially while she is fighting in a tight MVP race, but her comments after their win over the Fever raised some eyebrows. After Collier came back from an injury absence and dominated Indiana, Reeve explained how "natural" it is for her to do that.
"That’s how natural it is for Phee… some players need reps to kind of get back into the flow. Phee doesn’t need reps… She wakes up, comes out of the bed — I think she came out of the womb with a little fall away. I think she just came out shooting that, it’s so second nature to her," Reeve said.
Collier came out firing despite being sidelined for three weeks, and her health will be an X-factor for the Lynx as they look to secure the top seed and make a deep playoff run.