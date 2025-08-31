Cheryl Reeve Sends Heartfelt Message To Lynx After Historic Win
The visiting Minnesota Lynx defeated the Connecticut Sun 94-70 on Saturday, earning a significant win for a few reasons. Now 31-8 on the season, Minnesota officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs and setting a significant franchise record in the process.
Minnesota's 31st win of the season secured home court advantage for the team throughout the playoffs and will ensure they finish the regular season with the best record in the league for the sixth time in franchise history. The Lynx finished with the best record in the league five times in seven seasons from 2011 to 2017, but hadn't done so since until this season.
The Lynx had the best regular season record in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2017. Three of those four seasons resulted in WNBA titles for the Lynx, as the team rolled through the 2011, 2013, and 2015 playoffs before losing to the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016 and making their way back to the top of the mountain for the final time with star Maya Moore by avenging their loss to the Sparks in 2017.
On the flip side, Minnesota has only won one of its four titles during a season in which it didn't have the best record. That was in 2015, when the Lynx defeated Tamika Catchings and the Indiana Fever in five games to avenge a 3-1 defeat to Indiana in 2012 Finals. If any franchise is familiar with the importance of earning the top overall seed, it's the Lynx.
"We have a scenario now that if we win our home games, we win a WNBA championship," Reeve said. "We believe in our abilities at home. Our fan base is terrific. They're going to turn out like crazy for us. It doesn't mean that it's easy, but any little thing that you can get to be an advantage in your favor, we need to be able to make sure that we secure."
Raising The Bar
Despite winning four titles and making six WNBA Finals appearances in a seven-season stretch last decade, the Lynx have never won as many games in a regular season as they have this year. Minnesota's 31st win on Saturday set the franchise mark and kept the team within striking distance of the all-time WNBA single-season wins record (34) set by the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.
The record is somewhat diluted, however, owing to the fact that 2025 is the first 44-game season in WNBA history.
Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve commented on her team's historic feat and the significance of setting the mark with this current group of players.
"I don't know how the players are, but I know we never really have looked at our record," Reeve said. "When you clinch, and you look at the record, you go, holy cow, we have 31 wins. The most ever in franchise history. What does it mean? That this group is really special. That's a really, really special group. Just really happy for them. They've worked so hard. Their belief in themselves, the way we do it, I'm super, super proud."
