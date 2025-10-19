Courtney Williams Debuts New Look and Napheesa Collier Can't Believe It
The duo of Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, nicknamed the "StudBudz," were one of the biggest stories in the WNBA both on and off the court.
An iconic aspect of the StudBudz was their matching pink hair that became synonymous with the two. The pink even spread throughout the Lynx, with many players adding pink highlights or accessories to their own hair and the Lynx hosting a pink wig giveaway night, filling the Lynx's home stadium of of Target Center with pink-headed fans.
However, Williams decided to forgo her iconic pink look for something new, asking Hideman to shave her head bald.
The Lynx React to Williams' New Look
The StudBudz facetimed Collier on stream to show off Williams' haircut, and the 2025 MVP runner-up was definitely caught off guard.
"I shaved Courtney's head... say hi to the stream," Hiedeman started out saying (via Advait Jajodia of Sportskeedia).
"Hi stream, I'm shooketh," Collier said in response.
They didn't stop there. After filling Collier in on Williams' new look, they called Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was clearly in favor of the new look.
"I think it looks good," Reeve said, delighted with the change (via OvertimeWBB). "It's a nice pick-me-up for me."
They even called Williams' dad, Donald, who was a fan as well. The elder Williams is bald as well, which Hiedeman pointed out, saying that Courtney was his "twin, for real."
The StudBudz Friendship Goes Way Back
The StudBudz hosted streams on Twitch all season and skyrocketed their brand after a stream during the WNBA All-Star game player party that showed off the personalities of many of the game's best players. Since then, the StudBudz have enjoyed endorsement deals and new streaming opportunities that have continued through the offseason.
The friendship between Williams and Hiedeman goes back to when they were teammates with the Connecticut Sun in 2019. Hiedeman debuted with the Sun as a rookie that season, while Williams had been a multi-season veteran. Williams left the Sun after that season, but the two were reunited on the Lynx in 2024, and the StudBudz were born.
They made waves with their streams and their talent in 2025, and now in the offseason, the StudBudz journey continues. After the Lynx were unexpectedly eliminated from the WNBA playoffs this season, the goal remains clear for the StudBudz and the entire team as they face the offseason.