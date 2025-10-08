DiJonai Carrington Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Injury
DiJonai Carrington has been no stranger to injuries in her career. Going all the way back to her high school days, Carrington has suffered ACL tears in both knees, another knee injury while playing for Baylor in her college career, and an even longer list of injuries in the five seasons she's played in the WNBA.
Her most recent injury, a left-foot sprain that ended her 2025 season with the Minnesota Lynx, has been one of the more frustrating setbacks for the 27-year-old guard.
Tragedy struck in Game 2 of the first round when Carrington went down with her injury, and she was sidelined for the rest of the playoffs, which ended in disappointment for the Lynx when they were eliminated by the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals.
Carrington recently spoke on her frustrations with her injury trouble in an interview with TMZ Sports, saying, "It's super disappointing, especially with how everything ended up playing out. So, I'm definitely a little down right now. I'm getting ready to get my surgery and all that."
Staying Focused and Pursuing Other Interests
Even though she found herself sidelined, Carrington kept the faith while there was still time left in the season for her team and was a constant supportive presence on the sidelines during the rest of the playoffs. Now, with the offseason ahead of her, Carrington is focused both on recovery and exploring her other interests before she is able to get back into the swing of things with basketball.
“Now I’m thinking about how to maximize this next however long I’m not going to be able to play for — something on social media, whether it’s streaming, really tapping into that beauty side, YouTube videos, TikTok, I don’t know yet," Carrington said.
Keeping her Faith for 2026
Carrington has been tested by injuries before and has managed to come back stronger each time. The 2024 Most Improved Player is preparing to do it again while keeping her faith in the process. She saw how her 2025 season was transformed by a trade from the Dallas Wings to the Lynx, and with free agency ahead, the future is full of potential when she is back to playing form.
“I’ve been through injuries before, so I know what’s to come,” Carrington said. “Seeing how quickly things changed for me this season: from being on the last-placed team to being on the first-placed team overnight, I know what God can do. I know what He’s capable of. So, I'm just trusting Him to hopefully show me the light sooner than later."